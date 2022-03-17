AMD FSR 2.0 ‘FidelityFX Super Resolution’ Official: Similar or Better Than Native Image Quality With Faster Performance In Latest AAA Games

Press Release: AMD launched FSR 1.0 last year to very high levels of anticipation, and it quickly became our fastest adopted software product ever¹, giving large performance improvements compared to rendering at native resolution and keeping a high level of visual fidelity. We’ve never stopped investigating better solutions to help you make better games though, so you should not be surprised to hear we have upscaled the quality of our upscaling solution! We are genuinely excited overall we have achieved with FSR 2.0 technology, and we cannot wait to share it with you soon, here on GPUOpen.

But before we spill a bit more detail on FSR 2.0, to set the scene let’s take a look back at FSR 1.0 first.

What exactly is AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 1.0?

FSR 1.0 is our best-in-class open source spatial upscaling solution for producing high-resolution frames from lower resolution inputs. Designed for high performance and easy integration, it uses a collection of cutting-edge algorithms with a particular emphasis on creating high-quality edges.

Over 80 games and engines have already adopted or are adopting FSR 1.0 right now. The cross-platform codebase allows availability on PC across multiple vendor GPUs, as well as consoles and mobile gaming. It has also just become available in the latest Radeon Adrenalin driver as Radeon Super Resolution³, bringing the benefits of FSR 1.0 to games that don’t natively support it.

Spatial upscalers have a lot of advantages, but they can have some limitations too.

FSR 1.0 requires a high-quality anti-aliased source image, which is not always available without making further changes to code and/or the engine.

Upscaling quality is unavoidably a function of the source resolution input. So with a low-resolution source, there is just not enough information with a spatial upscaler for thin detail.

This is where FSR 2.0 comes in!

Introducing AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0!

We’re very excited to announce our brand-new open source upscaling technique: FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0!

FSR 2.0 is the result of years of research from AMD and is developed from the ground up. It uses cutting-edge temporal algorithms to reconstruct fine geometric and texture detail in the upscaled image, along with high-quality anti-aliasing.