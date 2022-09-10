Menu
Company

AMD readies additional RDNA 3 Code, GPU Reset Mode created for Radeon RX 6000 Series in Linux 6.1

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 10, 2022
AMD Prepares More RDNA 3 Code, New GPU Reset Mode For RX 6000 Series With Linux 6.1 2

AMD has added a significantly important AMDGPU kernel graphics driver update to the DRM-Next before the Linux 6.1 merge window closes.

AMD Prepares More RDNA 3 Code, New GPU Reset Mode For RX 6000 Series With Linux 6.1

Each week we are presented with more updates from the red team's open-source engineers steadily developing the support for new technologies from the company. This week, AMD prepares the support for the RDNA 3 graphics and CDNA MI300 graphics accelerator. AMD will add a new block of code to the kernel to assist with this support. However, with this code, it is still unknown as to the state of the kernel support for AMD in Linux 6.1 is sitting.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AYANEO Unveils Geek 2 Handheld Gaming Console With AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU
AMD Prepares More RDNA 3 Code, New GPU Reset Mode For RX 6000 Series With Linux 6.1 1

Below is a summary of the changes that AMD made this week:

amd-drm-next-6.1-2022-09-08:

amdgpu:
- Mode2 reset for RDNA2
- Lots of new DC documentation
- Add documentation about different asic families
- DSC improvements
- Aldebaran fixes
- Misc spelling and grammar fixes
- GFXOFF stats support for vangogh
- DC frame size fixes
- NBIO 7.7 updates
- DCN 3.2 updates
- DCN 3.1.4 Updates
- SMU 13.x updates
- Misc bug fixes
- Rework DC register offset handling
- GC 11.x updates
- PSP 13.x updates
- SDMA 6.x updates
- GMC 11.x updates
- SR-IOV updates
- PSP fixes for TA unloading
- DSC passthrough support
- Misc code cleanups

amdkfd:
- ISA fixes for some GC 10.3 IPs
- Misc code cleanups

radeon:
- Delayed work flush fix
- Use time_after for some jiffies calculations

drm:
- DSC passthrough aux support

The uncertainty in AMD's code is the company's strategy for activating on an IP block-by-block basis. The company has not fully revealed how close they are to supporting Linux's upcoming graphics and acceleration next year. There is also the question if the company will have the preparations in place once the new technology launches.

AMD also adds "Mode2" reset support covering "Sienna Cichlid" RDNA 2 architecture and the Radeon RX 6000 graphics. Mode2 is an alternative graphics processing reset mode planned for multi-container use cases and additional areas that require a short GPU reset without affecting the video memory and, in turn, losing data.

Finally, AMD includes bug fixes and patches for the Aldebaran series, Display Stream Compression (DSC) enhancements, VanGogh APU GFXOFF statistics support, updates to the SR-IOV, and miscellaneous low-level code revisions. You can read the complete pull request here, listing all information and additional information for each of the new additions to the kernel to be prepped for Linux 6.1's release next year.

News Sources: Phoronix, Freedesktop

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order