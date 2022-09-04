Menu
AMD RDNA 3 “Navi 3X” GPUs Feature Double The Cache Per Compute Unit & Shader Array

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 4, 2022

AMD has listed down the latest information regarding the Cache sizes of their upcoming RDNA 3 "Navi 3X" GPUs within Linux patches.

AMD's Next-Gen RDNA 3 GPUs For Navi 3X Lineup To Double The Cache Size For Compute Units & Shader Array

Published over at the FreeDesktop Linux repository by AMD's Aaron Liu and discovered by Coelacanth-Dream and Kepler_L2, we get to see the first details regarding the cache sizes in upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs such as the Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 chips which were recently leaked.

Coming to the details, the AMD RDNA 3 (GFX11) GPU lineup will feature double the L0 vector cache for each Compute Unit or CU and also double the GL1 data cache (RDNA L1 cache for each Shader Array or SA. As per the new information, the Vector Register File per SIMD will increase to 192KB vs 128KB on RDNA 2, the L0 Vector/Texture cache will increase from 16 KB to 32 KB per CU, the GPU L1 Data Cache per Shader Array will increase from 128 KB to 256 KB while the L2 Data Cache will remain the same as RDNA 2.

AMD RDNA 3 'Navi 31' MCM GPUs Allegedly Rock Up To 384 MB of Infinity Cache In 3D V-Cache Flavors

There are also cache sizes listed for AMD's Navi 33 and Phoenix APUs which will also feature an RDNA 3 graphics core but in a monolithic package. The L0 Vector/Texture size is increased from 16 KB to 32 KB while the L1 Data Cache (Graphics) is increased from 128 KB to 256 KB. The Register file size remains untouched on Navi 33 GPUs & Phoenix APUs.

Cache Info Yellow Carp (Rembrandt) RDNA 3(GFX11 Navi 31/32) Phoenix (GC 11.0.1, GFX1103)
L0 Vector Register File per SIMD 128KiB 192KiB 128KiB
L0 Vector Data (per CU) 16KiB 32KiB 32KiB
L1 Scalar Inst. (per WGP) 32KiB 32KiB 32KiB
L1 Scalar Data (per WGP) 16KiB 16KiB 16KiB
GL1 Date (per SA) 128KiB 256KiB 256KiB
L2 Data 2048KiB (2MiB) 2048KiB (2MiB) 2048KiB (2MiB)
L3 (MALL) N/A Yes N/A

Coelacanth-Dream also states that all RDNA 3 "Navi 3X" GPUs come with VODP (Dual-Issue Wave32) instructions, WMMA (Wave Matrix Multiply-Accumulate) support and the performance per WGP has been improved a lot. The increased GL1 cache is said to improve pixel processing performance and is amongst the many changes that AMD is bringing within its RDNA 3 Navi 3x GPU family.

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

  • 5nm Process Node
  • Advanced Chiplet Packaging
  • Rearchitected Compute Unit
  • Optimized Graphics Pipeline
  • Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache
  • >50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2
AMD will be rearchitecting the compute units within RDNA 3 to deliver enhanced raytracing capabilities. Although there's no mention of what these capabilities are if we were to guess, we would say it's definitely talking about performance and a set of advanced features on the RDNA 3 GPU core for Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards are going to launch later this year and offer a big leap in gaming performance so stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU NameNavi 21Navi 33Navi 32Navi 31Navi 3X
CodenameSienna CichlidHotpink BonefishWheat NasPlum BonitoTBD
GPU Process7nm6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm
GPU PackageMonolithicMonolithicMCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD)MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD)MCM (TBD)
GPU Die Size520mm2203mm2 (Only GCD)200mm2 (Only GCD)
425mm2 (with MCDs)		308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)		TBD
Shader Engines42468
GPU WGPs4016304864
SPs Per WGP128256256256256
Compute Units (Per Die) 80326096128 (per GPU)
256 (Total)
Cores (Per Die)512040967680122888192
Cores (Total)5120409676801228816,384
Memory Bus256-bit128-bit256-bit384-bit384-bit x2?
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory CapacityUp To 16 GBUp To 8 GBUp To 16 GBUp To 24 GBUp To 32 GB
Memory Speed16-18 GbpsTBDTBD20 GbpsTBD
Memory Bandwidth512-576 GB/sTBDTBD960 GB/sTBD
Infinity Cache128 MB32 MB64 MB96/192 MBTBD
Flagship SKURadeon RX 6900 XTXRadeon RX 7600 XT?Radeon RX 7800 XT?
Radeon RX 7700 XT?		Radeon RX 7900 XT?Radeon Pro
TBP330W~150W~250W~350WTBD
LaunchQ4 2020Q4 2022?Q4 2022?Q4 2022?2023?

