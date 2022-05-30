AMD Mendocino APU Specs Leak Out: Athlon & Ryzen 5 Lineup For FT6 Socket, 2 RDNA 2 Compute Units, Up To 32 GB LPDDR5, 4 PCIe Gen 3 Lanes

The specifications of AMD's Mendocino APUs which would span the entry-level Athlon & Ryzen 5 laptop segment have been leaked over at Chiphell Forums.

AMD Mendocino APU Specs Leak Out: Up To 4 Zen 2 CPU Cores, 2 RDNA 2 Compute Units, 32 GB LPDDR5 Memory & 4 PCIe Gen 3 Lanes

Announced during Computex 2022, the AMD Mendocino APUs will be aimed at the entry-level thin and light notebook segment. The APU has also been featured in AYANEO's upcoming Air Plus hand-held gaming console which launches later this year.

Unlike the other two APUs (Rembrandt & Barcelo), the AMD Ryzen 6000 'Mendocino' APUs will be equipped with Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU cores. These cores will be upgraded and optimized on the latest TSMC 6nm node & offer up to 4 cores and 8 threads plus 4 MB of L3 cache.

This sounds pretty much like the same configuration that AMD has used on its Van Gogh SOC which powers the Steam Deck (handheld) console. But given that the new APU lineup will be utilized in laptops, the chips will have a thermal and power advantage over Van Gogh. With that said, these chips are still expected to be super-efficient and are mentioned to operate with over 10 hours of battery life (internally projected). The laptops will come with an active cooling solution as confirmed by Robert Hallock since passive designs require more engineering and can raise the cost of the products.

AMD Mendocino | MDN-A0

Zen 2 | socket FT6

The new specifications unveil that the AMD Mendocino APUs will be supported by the brand new 'Sonoma Valley' platform which is based around the FT6 (BGA) socket. The GPU will be based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture and feature a single WGP (Work Group Processor) for up to two Compute Units or a total of 128 stream processors. As per a report by Angstronomics, the RDNA 2 integrated graphics chip featured on Mendocino APUs will be codenamed Teal Grouper. The iGPU will feature 128 KB of on-die graphics cache which should not be mistaken as Infinity Cache. So as far as the architectural details are concerned, we are looking at:

Up To 4 Zen 2 CPU Cores With 8 Threads

Up To 2 RDNA 2 GPU Cores With 128 SPs

Up To 4 MB of L2 Cache

Up To 128 KB GPU Cache

2x 32-bit LPDDR5 Channels (Up to 32 GB Memory)

4 PCIe Gen 3.0 Lanes

Other specifications include two 32-bit memory channels which support up to 32 GB LPDDR5 memory, four display pipes (1 eDP, 1DP, and 2 Type-C outputs), and the latest VCN 3.0 engine with AV1 and VP9 decode. As for I/O, the AMD Mendocino APUs will feature two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 2 USB 2.0 ports, and a single USB 2.0 port for SBIO. The I/O will also include 4 GPP PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes.

The AMD Ryzen 6000 'Mendocino' APUs are expected to launch in Q4 2022 and will be just a few months away from the Zen 4 powered Ryzen 7000 'Dragon Range' CPUs and 'Phoenix' APUs. It will be really interesting to see how the newcomer performs in the market and the designs we get to see with such an APU lineup. AMD hasn't confirmed its SKUs for the new lineup yet so they may do another pre-release event detailing the product stack, prices, and specific products based around the new Mendocino Ryzen APU family. The lineup will be aiming the entry-level laptop segment with prices around $399 to $699 US.

