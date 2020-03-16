AMD Launches Ryzen 4900H “Renoir” Flagship APU With 25% IPC Improvement And 7nm Vega GPU

Another day and another leak by Videocardz, this time its the AMD Renoir APU, which is launching today apparently. The AMD Ryzen 4900H will be an absolute beast of a processor that is going to turn on the heat massively for Intel. Featuring 8 cores and 16 threads, the Renoir APU will be equipped with a Vega GPU with 8 CUs. Best of all? All of this is going to be manufactured on the 7nm process from TSMC - allowing AMD to reap the economical and power efficiency benefits of the sub 14nm process.

AMD launches Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' mobility APUs: up to 8 cores, 1.8 TFLOP integrated GPU, 35W TDP and 7 nm process

The Renoir APU lineup will be available in three primary processors with a configurable TDP. You have the Ryzen 9 4900H, Ryzen 9 4800H and the Ryzen 5 4600H. These are the higher end SKUs with a TDP of 45W and a boost clock of 4.4 GHz (base clock of 3.3 GHz). You also then have the "S" variants with a 10W lower TDP at 35W. These are the Ryzen 9 4900HS, Ryzen 4800HS and Ryzen 4600HS processors. While the Ryzen 9 4900HS has a slightly lower boost clock of 4.3 GHz (base clock of 3.0 GHz), the 4800HS and 4600 HS appear to be identical to their 45W counterparts.

The Ryzen 4000 series processors, codenamed Renoir, are built on the 7nm process and based on the Zen 2 architecture. AMD is claiming an IPC improvement of 25% over the last generation - which is a very significant improvement (and delivered not only through architectural optimizations but the node shrink as well). At the same time, the company has managed to reduce SoC power by 20% with 2x higher power efficiency and 5x faster state switching. The Renoir APU has 9.8 billion transistors and the package measures 25x25x1.38mm.

AMD has also incorporated some new features into their Renoir processors that will extend the life of any laptops those go into. With improved idle detection, activity detection and power state detection, I am expecting we will see an increase of an hour or two on battery life with laptops featuring Renoir. This should allow them to find it very easy to get design wins from OEMs.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir APU' Lineup

Cores / Threads GPU Cores GPU Clock GPU TFLOPs TDP AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8C/16T< 8 1.75 GHz 1.79 45W AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 8C/16T 8 1.75 GHz 1.79 35W AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 8C/16T 8 1.75 GHz 1.79 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8C/16T 7 1.6 GHz 1.43 45W AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 8C/16T 7 1.6 GHz 1.43 35W AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8C/8T 7 1.6 GHz 1.43 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 8C/12T 6 1.5 GHz 1.15 45W AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS 6C/12T 6 1.5 GHz 1.15 35W AMD Ryzen 5 4600U 6C/12T 6 1.5 GHz 1.15 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6C/6T 6 1.5 GHz 1.15 15W AMD Ryzen 3 4300U 4C/4T 5 1.5 GHz 0.96 15W

The GPU included with Renoir is very powerful, in fact it is almost as powerful as a PS4 (which clocks in at 1.84 TFLOPs). Interestingly, however, this is one area where Intel might actually win out at with TGL expected to achieve a power figure of exactly 1.84 TFLOps. Vega also appears to have gotten some architectural improvements as far as power efficiency goes as well.

AMD is deploying infinity fabric optimized for mobile in its Renoir APUs which feature up to 75% better power efficiency in fabric switches as well as double bus width from the integrated GPU. Memory is now natively supported at DDR4-3200 and LDPPR4X-4266 across two separate memory controllers.

4 PCIe lanes have been added along with 2 USB ports for a more robust and scalable platform and AMD Smart Shift technology will be officially intro-ed with Ryzen. dGPU and SOC will operate as a single virtual domain and SOC will natively manage dGPU boosts just like its own iGPU using infinity fabric control units. The AMD 4000 'Renoir APU' series represents a very competitive addition from AMD and I have no doubts that this is going to turn up the heat in the mobility segment.

