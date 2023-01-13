AMD Issues SMU Fix For Core-Disabling AGESA 1.0.0.4 Firmware, New BIOS Available By MSI

AMD has finally issued a fix for their core-disabling AGESA 1.0.0.4 BIOS firmware which prompted motherboard makers to roll back their recent uploads.

Upgrading To AGESA 1.0.0.4 BIOS Firmware On Your AM5 Motherboard? No Need To Worry About Cores Getting Disabled As AMD Issues Fix

Last week, motherboard makers including MSI, ASRock, Gigabyte & ASUS, rolled out their latest AGESA 1.0.0.4 BIOS firmware for their AM5 products which added enhanced support for Ryzen 7000 Non-X and initial support for Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs.

However, just a few days after the roll-out, MSI, ASRock & ASUS rolled back the BIOS due to a major flaw that disabled a CCD on a few Ryzen 5 7600(X) CPUs that feature dual CCD layouts. Although we know that some Ryzen 5 7600 chips come with a disabled CCD, for some reason, the older SMU on the previous version of AGESA 1.0.0.4 Firmware disabled the cores on the CCD that was operational which meant that users had to roll back to get access to all cores.

Now, chi11eddog, has reported that AMD has issued a fix in its latest SMU version that is labeled as '84.79.210'. The new version fixes not only the boot issue with Ryzen 5 7600 CPUs but also the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900 series chips. Users will no longer face the "Downcore" bug when installing this new version of AGESA 1.0.0.4 BIOS firmware for your AMD X670 or B650 AM5 motherboard.

You can find a screenshot of the AMD AGESA 1.0.0.4 BIOS SMU below:

Now that the BIOS is fixed, MSI has reuploaded the latest firmware for its motherboards. Find the BIOS updates in the Support section of the product pages of your Socket AM5 motherboard on the MSI website.

MSI X670 & B650 Motherboard BIOS (AGESA 1.0.0.4):

AMD's Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs landed this week while the Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs will be launching next month so anticipate a range of chipset drivers and new BIOS firmware to release when they do.