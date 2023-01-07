MSI & ASRock Roll Back AMD AGESA 1.0.0.4 BIOS Firmware As It Disables Cores on Ryzen CPUs

After recently introducing the AMD AGESA 1.0.0.4 BIOS firmware, MSI & ASRock have removed the download links after discovering a major issue that affects Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

AMD Motherboard Partners Remove AMD AGESA 1.0.0.4 BIOS Firmware Due To Major Issue With Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Earlier this week, we reported that MSI was amongst the first motherboard maker to offer support for AMD's AGESA 1.0.0.4 BIOS Firmware on its X670 & B650 motherboards. However, after making the download links to the new BIOS go live, motherboard makers such as MSI & ASRock have now removed them due to a major bug that AMD has discovered.

MSI & ASRock removed X670/B650 AGESA 1.0.0.4 (SMU 84.79.204) BIOS from the websites.

It's rumored some 7600X are downcore from 2-CCD SKU with Core0 disabled, with which 1.0.0.4 can't boot. AGESA 1003 is fine.

New SMU 84.79.210 will fix. 1.0.0.4 BIOS still on Gigabyte website. pic.twitter.com/N8wnryyXgg — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) January 7, 2023

Based on the information from our sources and also the reputed leaker, chi11eddog, it looks like the issue with the AMD AGESA 1.0.0.4 BIOS firmware is that it fails to recognize the CCD & makes one core entirely disabled. In the case of the Ryzen 5 7600X CPU, the new AGESA firmware locks out the Core0 from being used. Now this problem has been reported in a few cases and that's due to the fact that the BIOS is very recent and not a lot of people have updated it. However, MSI and ASRock reacted fast to the discoveries made by AMD and have removed download links to the BIOS firmware for their motherboards.

Meanwhile, Gigabyte still has the AMD AGESA 1.0.0.4 BIOS firmware listed on their web pages which we advise not to download. The older AGESA 1.0.0.3 BIOS firmware works perfectly so those who upgraded to the new BIOS should obviously downgrade and wait for the new SMU titled '84.79.210' which is expected to roll out in the coming weeks. This is one of a kind issue & it's great to see both MSI and ASRock taking down these links so that none of their users get affected by the issue. The new firmware was going to enable enhanced support for Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs & also enabled early support for Ryzen 7000 X3D chips which launch next month.