The Setonix supercomputer from the Pawsey SuperComputing firm is all set to include AMD's next-gen Instinct MI200 GPUs and EPYC Milan CPUs. The specifications for Setonix supercomputer were confirmed by CTO, Ugo Varetto, during ISC 2021.

The specifications of AMD's Instinct MI200 HPC GPU accelerator were revealed last week. It looks like the Setnoix supercomputer is now all set to be one of the first products to feature the CDNA 2 GPUs with MCM technology. The Setnoix supercomputer will be featuring over 200,000 EPYC Milan cores and more than 750 of the brand new AMD MI-Next GPUs (Instinct MI200) based on the CDNA 2 architecture.

The AMD Instinct MI200 GPUs featuring the CDNA 2 architecture are codenamed Aldebaran and will be the first GPUs to feature an MCM design. You can find more details on that here. The GPU will feature 128 GB of HBM2e memory across an 8192-bit bus interface. Since there are at least 750 GPUs featured in the Setnoix GPU, there's a total of 96 Terabytes of graphics memory available on the system.

In terms of CPUs, the system will feature at least 200,000 EPYC Milan cores, and considering that these will most likely be 64 core parts, we can expect the total number of CPUs to be 3125. Other specifications include 548+ TB of system memory, Near-node NVMe storage, 15 PB of ClusterStor Lustre filesystem with 2.7 PB SSDs, 90 PB Ceph Storage (60 PB with 8+3 erasure coding) & a fully software configurable HPC environment based around the HPE Cray Sashta platform. When all is put together, the Setnoix supercomputer will deliver up to 50 PetaFlops of horsepower & will cost around 70 Million dollars.

“We recently received 70 million dollars in funding to invest in replacing our computing, network and storage infrastructure,” Varetto said. “With the recently received funding, we acquired a brand new HPE Cray supercomputer named after a small marsupial endemic to areas close to Perth” – the computer is named Setonix – “[and] in a separate procurement, we acquired 60 petabytes of object storage which will be soon be integrated with the HPE supercomputer in the future.”

The AMD powered Setnoix supercomputer will be used to discover new galaxies and also help develop improved diagnostic tests for COVID-19. Currently, the Pawsey Center in Australia is dependent on its Magnus and Galaxy systems which combined have a total processing power of just 1.83 PetaFlops.

AMD Radeon Instinct Accelerators 2020

Accelerator Name AMD Radeon Instinct MI6 AMD Radeon Instinct MI8 AMD Radeon Instinct MI25 AMD Radeon Instinct MI50 AMD Radeon Instinct MI60 AMD Instinct MI100 AMD Instinct MI200 GPU Architecture Polaris 10 Fiji XT Vega 10 Vega 20 Vega 20 Arcturus (CDNA 1) Aldebaran (CDNA 2) GPU Process Node 14nm FinFET 28nm 14nm FinFET 7nm FinFET 7nm FinFET 7nm FinFET Advanced Process Node GPU Cores 2304 4096 4096 3840 4096 7680 14,336? GPU Clock Speed 1237 MHz 1000 MHz 1500 MHz 1725 MHz 1800 MHz ~1500 MHz TBA FP16 Compute 5.7 TFLOPs 8.2 TFLOPs 24.6 TFLOPs 26.5 TFLOPs 29.5 TFLOPs 185 TFLOPs TBA FP32 Compute 5.7 TFLOPs 8.2 TFLOPs 12.3 TFLOPs 13.3 TFLOPs 14.7 TFLOPs 23.1 TFLOPs TBA FP64 Compute 384 GFLOPs 512 GFLOPs 768 GFLOPs 6.6 TFLOPs 7.4 TFLOPs 11.5 TFLOPs TBA VRAM 16 GB GDDR5 4 GB HBM1 16 GB HBM2 16 GB HBM2 32 GB HBM2 32 GB HBM2 64/128 GB HBM2e? Memory Clock 1750 MHz 500 MHz 945 MHz 1000 MHz 1000 MHz 1200 MHz TBA Memory Bus 256-bit bus 4096-bit bus 2048-bit bus 4096-bit bus 4096-bit bus 4096-bit bus 8192-bit Memory Bandwidth 224 GB/s 512 GB/s 484 GB/s 1 TB/s 1 TB/s 1.23 TB/s ~2 TB/s? Form Factor Single Slot, Full Length Dual Slot, Half Length Dual Slot, Full Length Dual Slot, Full Length Dual Slot, Full Length Dual Slot, Full Length Dual Slot, Full Length / OAM Cooling Passive Cooling Passive Cooling Passive Cooling Passive Cooling Passive Cooling Passive Cooling Passive Cooling TDP 150W 175W 300W 300W 300W 300W TBA

