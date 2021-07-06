AMD Instinct MI200 ‘Aldebaran’ GPUs With 128 GB Memory & EPYC Milan CPUs To Power Setonix Supercomputer With 50 PetaFlops Horsepower

By Hassan Mujtaba
The Setonix supercomputer from the Pawsey SuperComputing firm is all set to include AMD's next-gen Instinct MI200 GPUs and EPYC Milan CPUs. The specifications for Setonix supercomputer were confirmed by CTO, Ugo Varetto, during ISC 2021.

Setnoix Supercomputer To Be Powered by AMD's Next-Gen Instinct MI200 128 GB GPUs & EPYC Milan CPUs

The specifications of AMD's Instinct MI200 HPC GPU accelerator were revealed last week. It looks like the Setnoix supercomputer is now all set to be one of the first products to feature the CDNA 2 GPUs with MCM technology. The Setnoix supercomputer will be featuring over 200,000 EPYC Milan cores and more than 750 of the brand new AMD MI-Next GPUs (Instinct MI200) based on the CDNA 2 architecture.

The AMD Instinct MI200 GPUs featuring the CDNA 2 architecture are codenamed Aldebaran and will be the first GPUs to feature an MCM design. You can find more details on that here. The GPU will feature 128 GB of HBM2e memory across an 8192-bit bus interface. Since there are at least 750 GPUs featured in the Setnoix GPU, there's a total of 96 Terabytes of graphics memory available on the system.

In terms of CPUs, the system will feature at least 200,000 EPYC Milan cores, and considering that these will most likely be 64 core parts, we can expect the total number of CPUs to be 3125. Other specifications include 548+ TB of system memory, Near-node NVMe storage, 15 PB of ClusterStor Lustre filesystem with 2.7 PB SSDs, 90 PB Ceph Storage (60 PB with 8+3 erasure coding) & a fully software configurable HPC environment based around the HPE Cray Sashta platform. When all is put together, the Setnoix supercomputer will deliver up to 50 PetaFlops of horsepower & will cost around 70 Million dollars.

“We recently received 70 million dollars in funding to invest in replacing our computing, network and storage infrastructure,” Varetto said. “With the recently received funding, we acquired a brand new HPE Cray supercomputer named after a small marsupial endemic to areas close to Perth” – the computer is named Setonix – “[and] in a separate procurement, we acquired 60 petabytes of object storage which will be soon be integrated with the HPE supercomputer in the future.”

The AMD powered Setnoix supercomputer will be used to discover new galaxies and also help develop improved diagnostic tests for COVID-19. Currently, the Pawsey Center in Australia is dependent on its Magnus and Galaxy systems which combined have a total processing power of just 1.83 PetaFlops.

AMD Radeon Instinct Accelerators 2020

Accelerator NameAMD Radeon Instinct MI6AMD Radeon Instinct MI8AMD Radeon Instinct MI25AMD Radeon Instinct MI50AMD Radeon Instinct MI60AMD Instinct MI100AMD Instinct MI200
GPU ArchitecturePolaris 10Fiji XTVega 10Vega 20Vega 20Arcturus (CDNA 1)Aldebaran (CDNA 2)
GPU Process Node14nm FinFET28nm14nm FinFET7nm FinFET7nm FinFET7nm FinFETAdvanced Process Node
GPU Cores23044096409638404096768014,336?
GPU Clock Speed1237 MHz1000 MHz1500 MHz1725 MHz1800 MHz~1500 MHzTBA
FP16 Compute5.7 TFLOPs8.2 TFLOPs24.6 TFLOPs26.5 TFLOPs29.5 TFLOPs185 TFLOPsTBA
FP32 Compute5.7 TFLOPs8.2 TFLOPs12.3 TFLOPs13.3 TFLOPs14.7 TFLOPs23.1 TFLOPsTBA
FP64 Compute384 GFLOPs512 GFLOPs768 GFLOPs6.6 TFLOPs7.4 TFLOPs11.5 TFLOPsTBA
VRAM16 GB GDDR54 GB HBM116 GB HBM216 GB HBM232 GB HBM232 GB HBM264/128 GB HBM2e?
Memory Clock1750 MHz500 MHz945 MHz1000 MHz1000 MHz1200 MHzTBA
Memory Bus256-bit bus4096-bit bus2048-bit bus4096-bit bus4096-bit bus4096-bit bus8192-bit
Memory Bandwidth224 GB/s512 GB/s484 GB/s1 TB/s1 TB/s1.23 TB/s~2 TB/s?
Form FactorSingle Slot, Full LengthDual Slot, Half LengthDual Slot, Full LengthDual Slot, Full LengthDual Slot, Full LengthDual Slot, Full LengthDual Slot, Full Length / OAM
CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive Cooling
TDP150W175W300W300W300W300WTBA

News Source: Videocardz

