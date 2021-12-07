  ⋮  

AMD Readies Higher-End 4800S Desktop Kit With Xbox Series X/S SOC & Up To Radeon RX 6600 Support, Launching In 2022

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit
AMD Readies Higher-End 4800S Desktop Kit With Xbox Series X/S SOC & Up To Radeon RX 6600 Support, Launching In 2022

AMD is prepping an ever faster desktop kit based on its console SOCs known as the 4800S and powered by the Zen 2 core architecture.

AMD Readies 4700S Desktop Kit Successor: 4800S Launches Next Year With Higher Clocks, Increased Discrete GPU Support & Micro-ATX Form Factor

According to Videocardz who received the information from their sources, the AMD 4800S Desktop Kit will be replacing the existing 4700S Desktop Kit. It will feature a slightly better design in the form of a Micro-ATX layout that will allow for more components to be featured on the board.

AMD, Intel, NVIDIA To Host Their CES 2022 Press Conferences on January 4th 2022, Expect Announcements Galore!

AMD 4800S Desktop Kit Motherboard (Image Credits: Videocardz):

  • amd-4800s-desktop-kit-xbox-series-x-s-soc-_2
  • amd-4800s-desktop-kit-xbox-series-x-s-soc-_1

While the 4700S Desktop kit is based on the PlayStation 5's Ariel SOC, the AMD 4800S Desktop Kit could utilize the Xbox Series S/X chip which offers slightly higher performance with faster clocks on the same Zen 2 core architecture. Other upgrades to the kit include the support for Gen 4 GPUs on the primary PCIe connection whereas the 4700S was only able to offer Gen 2 lanes which meant its discrete graphics support was very limited. The AMD 4800S Desktop kit is expected to support up to Radeon RX 6600 series graphics cards.

Additional features on the AMD 4800S Desktop kit include an M.2 SSD slot for storage expansion, a WiFi card, and will also feature support for AM4 Desktop CPU coolers. The 4700S was pre-equipped with a standard cooler plus fan but users will have the option to customize the cooling according to their preferences. The AMD 4800S desktop kit is expected to launch in Q1 2022 & is manufactured by MSI which will be bundled with PowerColor's RX 6600 graphics cards. There's currently no word on pricing yet but expect it to be over $500 US considering the 4700S Desktop kit retails for around $450-$550 US.

AMD APU Desktop Kits With Console SOCs

NameAMD 4800S Desktop KitAMD 4700S Desktop KitAMD A9-9820 'Cato'
SOC CodenameDurango (Xbox One)Ariel (PlayStation 5)TBC
CPU Architecture28nm Jaguar7nm Zen 27nm Zen 2
CPU Cores / Threads8/88/16TBC
CPU Clock Speed (Max)2.35 GHz3.2 GHzTBC
MemoryDDR3-2133 (4-Channel)8 / 16 GB GDDR6TBC
iGPU ArchitectureGCN2 (Kryptos)Disabled (RDNA 2)TBC
iGPU Configuration512 Cores (935 MHz)N/ATBC
Discrete GPU SupportN/AAMD Radeon 550 Graphics
AMD Radeon RX 550 Graphics
AMD Radeon RX 560 Graphics
AMD Radeon RX 570 Graphics
AMD Radeon RX 580 Graphics
AMD Radeon RX 590 Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce GT 710­
NVIDIA GeForce GT 730­
NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030­
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050­
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti­
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060		AMD Radeon RX 6600
ETC
ChipletA77EA77ETBC
Form FactorMicro-ATXMini-ITXMicro-ATX
PCIe SupportGen 2.0Gen 2.0Gen 4.0
TDP135WTBCTBC

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S
USD 799.95

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related