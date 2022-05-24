ASRock Unveils X670E Taichi Carrara, X670E Taichi, X670E Steel Legend & X670E Pro RS Motherboards For AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

ASRock has unveiled its initial lineup of X670E motherboards for AMD's next-generation Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs.

ASRock X670E Motherboards For AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs Come in Taichi, Steel Legend & Pro RS Flavors

Initially, ASRock is showcasing four new X670E motherboards for the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs. These include the X670E Taichi Carrara, X670E Taichi, X670E Steel Legend & the X670E PRO RS. All four motherboards feature full compatibility with the next-gen Zen 4 CPUs along with DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5.0.

ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara

Description

X670E Taichi Carrara is a special edition motherboard to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of ASRock, Taichi Carrara resembles the high strength as well as the esthetic of Carrara marble, they are also the key elements while developing this motherboard.

Specification

‧AMD X670 Chipset

‧26 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design

‧Supports DDR5 Memory

‧1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 5.0 x8

‧Graphics Output Options: HDMI

‧Realtek ALC4082 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, ESS SABRE 9218 DAC, WIMA Audio Caps

‧8 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 3 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)

‧2 Thunderbolt™ 4/USB4 Type-C, 1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Front Type-C

‧5 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A, 7 USB 3.2 Gen1 (3 Rear, 4 Front)

‧Killer E3100G 2.5G LAN, Killer AX1675X 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) + Bluetooth

ASRock X670E Taichi

Description

The new motherboards are equipped with many exciting features and new technology such as PCIe 5.0 & DDR5 capability, the insane IO capability including the support of Thunderbolt 4.0 has pushed the X670 platform even further into a high-end desktop category, and ASRock went all out on the VRM design too, with a total of 26 phases SPS Dr.MOS design on the X670E Taichi, it is the most powerful AM5 product ASRock can offer.

Specification

‧AMD X670 Chipset

‧26 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design

‧Supports DDR5 Memory

‧1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 5.0 x8

‧Graphics Output Options: HDMI

Realtek ALC4082 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, ESS SABRE 9218 DAC, WIMA Audio Caps

‧8 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 3 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)

‧2 Thunderbolt™ 4/USB4 Type-C, 1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Front Type-C

‧5 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A, 7 USB 3.2 Gen1 (3 Rear, 4 Front)

‧Killer E3100G 2.5G LAN, Killer AX1675X 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) + Bluetooth

ASRock X670E Steel Legend

Specification

‧AMD X670 Chipset

‧18 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design

‧Supports DDR5 Memory

‧1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 4.0 x4

‧Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort

‧Realtek ALC1220 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, Nahimic Audio

‧4 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 3 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)

‧Front + Rear USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C

‧1 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A, 10 USB 3.2 Gen1 (6 Rear, 4 Front)

‧Dragon 2.5Gbps LAN, Intel 1Gbps LAN, 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) + Bluetooth

ASRock X670E Pro RS

Specification

‧AMD X670 Chipset

‧16 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design

‧Supports DDR5 Memory

‧1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 2 PCIe 4.0 x1

‧Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort

‧Realtek ALC897 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, Nahimic Audio

‧6 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4)

‧3 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4), 1 M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x2/SATA)

‧Rear USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C, Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A+C

‧8 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Rear, 4 Front)

‧Dragon 2.5Gbps LAN

The New AMD X670 Chipset Motherboards

The long-awaited AMD AM5 platform is finally debuting! ASRock reveals a series of motherboards based on the revolutionary AMD X670 chipset including X670E Taichi, and X670E Steel Legend for the high-end and enthusiasts & X670E PRO RS for the mainstream.

"The X670E Taichi Carrara is a special edition motherboard to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of ASRock, "Taichi Carrara" resembles the high strength as well as the esthetic of Carrara marble, they are also the key elements while developing this motherboard", Said Chris Lee, Vice President of ASRock motherboard business unit.