AMD ‘Gaming Super Resolution’ Tech For Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 GPUs Shows Up In New Patent

AMD has just patented a new technology which it is referring to 'Gaming Super Resolution' & might be one of the feature sets of the upcoming FiedilityFX Super-Resolution for Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards based on the RDNA 2 architecture.

AMD 'Gaming Super Resolution' Is An Upsampling Tech Coming To Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 GPUs Soon?

AMD is taking its good time to launch its NVIDIA DLSS competitor. We have heard about FiedilityFX Super Resolution launching next month but that's so far a rumor. AMD has not detailed its tech so far and the only thing we do know from AMD (officially) is the fact that they are working with game devs to bring the technology to RDNA 2 powered Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards soon.

Newegg Shuffle – May 19th: Multiple Models Of The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 & The AMD Radeon RX 6700XT Graphics Cards Available In Today’s Shuffle

Now that AMD's super resolution architecture patent has been published, it is possible to look into the work of making an architectural comparison with Nvidia DLSS and verify its different applicability and overall robustness. image 1 - AMD GSR

image 2 - Nvidia DLSS pic.twitter.com/6N1XEvLVAt — Underfox (@Underfox3) May 20, 2021

In the latest patent, AMD talks about 'Gaming Super Resolution' which is based on GPU inference and allows images on display to be upscaled to provide better visual fidelity. AMD also talks about taking a deep learning approach but states that the resultant images created through DL methods will have lost color & details while also stating that conventional upsampling methods result in blurry images. AMD's solution to this is to utilize both linear and non-linear methods to preserve the image quality and improve upon it.

AMD Gaming Super Resolution Patent […] A super resolution processing method is provided which improves processing performance. The method includes receiving an input image having a first resolution, generating linear down-sampled versions of the input image by down-sampling the input image via a linear upscaling network and generating non-linear down-sampled versions of the input image by down-sampling the input image via a non-linear upscaling network. The method also includes converting the down-sampled versions of the input image into pixels of an output image having a second resolution higher than the first resolution and providing the output image for display. […] […] The device 100 can include, for example, a computer, a gaming device, a handheld device, a set-top box, a television, a mobile phone, or a tablet computer. The device 100 includes a processor 102, a memory 104, storage 106, one or more input devices 108, and one or more output devices 110. The device 100 can also optionally include an input driver 112 and an output driver 114. It is understood that the device 100 can include additional components not shown in FIG. 1. [0015] In various alternatives, the processor 102 includes one or more processors, such as a central processing unit (CPU), a graphics processing unit (GPU), or another type of compute accelerator, a CPU and GPU located on the same die, or one or more processor cores, wherein each processor core can be a CPU or a GPU or another type of accelerator. Multiple processors are, for example, included on a single board or multiple boards. […] USPTO via Eternity @ Beyond3D Forums

It is also stated that the Gaming Super Resolution technology would be aimed at a range of devices which makes sense considering that RDNA 2 powers, not just discrete graphics cards but also the latest consoles and even upcoming handheld devices. What remains to be seen is whether GSR will be a brach of FSR or will it be a completely different technology.

With that said, AMD has a lot to prove as NVIDIA's DLSS in its 2.1 revision has shown tremendous improvements over DLSS 1.0 and is being implemented in several current and next-generation AAA titles whereas AMD on the other hand has not even announced a single title that would support its technology.

News Source: Videocardz