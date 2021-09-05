AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Now Supported in PC Videogame The Medium

Developers behind The Medium Gaming have announced that their title is adding support for AMD's FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) technology.

AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) Coming To The Medium Game

The Medium, when first released in January, already supported NVIDIA DLSS technology as well as ray tracing. NVIDIA also claimed during that time that their technology for the game could increase performance to 100% for the game. NVIDIA had worked closely with Bloober Team to ensure that the graphics would excel above most game standards using their upscaling and ray tracing technology.

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is groundbreaking AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs. DLSS taps into the power of a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images for your games.

Dear PC players! Starting now, #TheMedium for PC officially supports AMD Radeon's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. It's a great moment to jump back into the dual reality and explore it with renewed perception!#AMD #radeon #FSR pic.twitter.com/fRklRV3IgG — The Medium Game (@TheMediumGame) September 3, 2021

Now, AMD will utilize their FSR technology for the game, which is currently on Sony's Playstation 5, Microsoft's Xbox X|S, as well as on PC.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) uses cutting-edge upscaling technologies to help boost your framerates in select titles and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences, without having to upgrade to a new graphics card. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution scales across a broad spectrum of new and older products, including integrated graphics, and is optimized for AMD RDNA and AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based Radeon RX 6000 and RX 5000 Series graphics cards. FSR is also supported on select NVIDIA graphics cards.

Currently, there are no performance comparisons between AMD and NVIDIA's graphical upscaling, utilizing each company's graphical software technology. For now, users should refer to system requirements that the developer has released on The Medium game site.

Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw - an entity born from an unspeakable tragedy. The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game that features an innovative dual-reality gameplay, unique art style inspired by painter Zdzisław Beksiński, and original soundtrack co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka. — The Medium game website

Interestingly, with AMD FSR support, the game will let both older NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards as well as the latest RX 6000 series to run the feature to boost frame rates.