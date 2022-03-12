AMD FSR 2.0 Next-Gen Upscaling Technology Coming Soon: Features Impressive Performance & Image Quality, Runs on GPUs From All Vendors

Back in June 2021, AMD launched FSR 'FidelityFX Super Resolution', its answer to NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling technology. Now the company is rumored to be announcing its next-generation FSR 2.0 tech real soon.

AMD FSR 2.0 To Bring Impressive Performance, Impressive Image Quality & Support Across GPUs From All Vendors Soon!

This new information comes from CapFrameX's developer who has reported that AMD might have already shown test footage internally and it looks very impressive. Just to recap, the AMD FSR tech runs solely on the compute cores featured on RDNA GPUs and doesn't require any AI assistance & that's what separates it from NVIDIA's DLSS and Intel's XeSS technologies. The AMD FSR technology is also more open-source in nature and can be incorporated into games with relative ease.

FSR 2.0 to come/announced soon. Saw some footage today. Very impressive. 😮 ▶️ Temporal upscaling + optimized AA

▶️ Does not need AI

▶️ Runs on GPUs from all vendors

▶️ Impressive performance and image quality AMD even claims that it can be better than native. ^^#FSRGen2 — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) March 11, 2022

AMD also has their Radeon Super Resolution 'RSR' technology which works across all games and doesn't require developer injections to be supported by game engines. I think AMD will be taking what they have learned from both FSR & RSR, and adding new enhancements to the FSR code for the next-gen version. Some features are mentioned for the AMD FSR 2.0 technology would include:

The temporal upscaling and optimized AA methods that are being deployed within AMD FSR 2.0 will help leverage the image quality and performance further up. CapFrameX states the performance & image quality to be 'Impressive'. The technology will also be adapted across GPUs from all vendors but we don't know if this means all GPUs or just the most modern ones. That is something that the red team will indeed highlight during the launch as Intel's approach with XeSS is also very similar & will be workable across GPUs from all vendors too. Lastly, it is mentioned that AMD is claiming the image quality of FSR 2.0 to be better than native resolution which is a very tall claim & we can't wait to see the new tech in action.

AMD's FSR 2.0 technology is said to be announced soon and one can only think of GDC 2022 as a possible reveal date. AMD is indeed going to be at GDC and has already teased 'Next-Generation Image Upscaling for Games' as a session during the event that is planned for 24th March (4 PM GMT) so it is likely we get to hear more about FSR 2.0 during the event. Once again, the tech is said to be announced and not launched and it can take a few months before AMD delivers the technology in their driver updates, possibly prior to or during the launch of their next-generation RDNA 3 GPUs.