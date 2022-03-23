AMD FSR 2.0 Will be “Fully Supported” on Xbox, Included in Development Kit for Easy Use

Today at GDC 2022, AMD revealed new details about their anticipated FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 temporal upscaling tech, including some exciting news for Xbox owners. In addition to working on a greater range of PC graphics cards, AMD has revealed FSR 2.0 will be “fully supported” on Xbox. The tech will be being included in Xbox development kits, allowing it to be easily implemented in games.

Additionally, for developers, we’re happy to announce at GDC today that FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 will also be fully supported on Xbox and will be available in the Xbox GDK for registered developers to use in their games. Though for gamers, we do not have a timeline today of when you can expect to see any Xbox games with FSR 2.0.

The original version of FSR has already been utilized in some Xbox games, allowing, for instance, the remake of Myst to run at 4K/60fps on Xbox Series X and 1440p/60fps on Xbox Series S. That said, we might see the tech used more frequently now that FSR 2.0 is included in the Xbox GDK. No word yet on whether official PS5 support will be coming eventually.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, FSR 2.0 promises high-quality temporal upscaling without the need for machine learning. That means the tech will work on a wider range of GPUs (including those inside consoles) although you will need a fairly powerful graphics card to run FSR 2.0 at higher resolutions. You get more information on FSR 2.0, including optimal graphics cards for running the tech at 4K, 1440p, and 1080p, by checking out Wccftech’s full story.

So far, support for FSR 2.0 has only been announced for two games – Deathloop and Forspoken – both of which are currently PS5 console exclusives (although Deathloop will likely end up on Xbox Series X/S eventually). Kind of odd to simultaneously announce FSR 2.0 support for Xbox and a couple of games that, for now, are only available on PS5. Of course, FSR is open source, so there’s nothing stopping devs from implementing it on PS5, but it would be nice if Sony got around to including it in the official PlayStation GDK.

