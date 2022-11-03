AMD’s Flagship RDNA 3 GPU, The Navi 31 “Plum Bonito”, Leaks Ahead of Unveil, Coming To Radeon RX 7900 Series Soon

Just a few hours ahead of today's unveil, the flagship AMD RDNA 3 GPU, the Navi 31 "Plum Bonito" has been leaked by Angstronomics.

AMD RDNA 3 Flagship GPU, Navi 31 "Plum Bonito" Leaks Out Ahead of Today's Radeon RX 7900 Series Unveil

The first picture of the AMD Navi 31 GPU die that will go on to power the flagship Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards such as the RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT has leaked out and gives us a glimpse of what to expect at tonight's unveil. The picture confirms the use of 6 chiplets surrounding the main GPU die. These might resemble the HBM modules but they don't feature any VRAM support. The chiplets are expected to house the memory controllers and the Infinity Cache (LLC) pool.

AMD RDNA 3 flagship GPU, the Navi 31 "Plum Bonito", has been leaked ahead of its unveil. (Image Credits: Angstronomics)

AMD Navi 31 "Plum Bonito" GPU Configuration

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen enthusiast cards such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX/XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs. Each WGP will house dual CU (Compute Units) but with twice the SIMD32 clusters as opposed to just 2 on each CU within RDNA 2. Rumors are that AMD has the option to select between Samsung and TSMC for the 6nm die.

AMD Navi 31: 12288 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

According to the latest information, the AMD Navi 31 GPU with RDNA 3 architecture is expected to offer a single GCD with 48 WGPs, 12 SAs, and 6 SEs. This will give out a total of 12,288 SPs or stream processors. This is an increase of 2.4x in cores compared to the 5120 SPs featured on the Navi 21 GPU. The GPU or the Navi 31 GCD is said to measure 308mm2 and will come packaged on TSMC's 5nm process node. The cut-down variant will feature 42 WGPs or 10,752 cores and 5 MCDs for 80MB Infinity Cache across a 320-bit bus interface.

The Navi 31 GPU will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and are also likely to carry the 64-bit (32-bit x 2) memory controllers that will provide the chip with a 384-bit bus interface.

While this equals 96 MB of Infinity Cache which is lower than the 128 MB featured on the current Navi 21 GPUs, there's also a 3D-Stacked solution in the works which was pointed out recently and that would double the Infinity Cache with 32 MB (16 MB 0-hi + 16 MB 1-hi) capacities for a total of 192 MB of cache. This is a 50% increase versus the current Navi 21 design and it also makes Navi 31 the first GPU with both, chiplet and 3D stacked designs. These chiplets or MCD's will be fabricated on TSMC's 6nm process node and measure 37.5mm2 each.

The initial lineup is expected to include two cards based on the flagship Navi 31 GPU, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB & the Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB. AMD will be unveiling its RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards in a few hours while the actual retail launch will take place a few weeks later.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT "Preliminary" Specifications:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Process Node 5nm+6nm 5nm+6nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 Stream Processors 12288 10752 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBD TBD 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBD TBD 2100 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock >3 GHz >3 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs >75 TFLOPs >65 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Infinity Cache 96 MB 80 MB 128 MB 128 MB Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock ~20 Gbps ~20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth ~960 GB/s ~800 GB/s 576 GB/s 512 GB/s Effective Bandwidth TBD TBD 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s TBP ~400W ~350W 335W 300W PCIe Interface PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price TBD TBD $1099 US $999 US