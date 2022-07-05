Menu
AMD EPYC CPUs To See 18% Market Share By 2024 As Intel’s Xeon Server Hold Declines, Arm CPUs To See 3x Growth

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 5, 2022
AMD's EPYC 7V73X, Flagship Milan-X, 3D V-Cache CPU Cache Performance Tested, Also Features Better Boosting Design

AMD server processors which include the EPYC CPU lineup are expected to make some huge gains in shipment market share over the next few years.

AMD EPYC & Arm Server CPUs To Gain Big Time By 2024 As Intel's Server Dominance Continues To Crumble

In a recent report by DigiTimes, the outlet reports that the industry is expecting AMD's EPYC server shipment market share to see a major growth by 2024. Servers powered by AMD Server chips are expected to amount to 16.3% of the share by 2023 and up to 18% by 2024. This is an 80% gain over the 2020s 10.1% market share. AMD has seen some tremendous growth in the cloud data center & HPC server market. Several of the Top500 supercomputers in the world are currently powered by AMD server chips and even the world's first exascale system, Frontier, is completely powered by an AMD CPU & GPU hardware combination.

Related Story
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT RDNA 3 “Navi 31” Graphics Card Specs, Performance, Price & Availability – Everything We Know So Far

AMD-powered servers will account for almost 18% of the overall server shipments in 2024, up from 2020's 10.1% and 2023's 16.3% thanks to AMD platforms' successful penetration into the cloud datacenter industry and HPC server market.

Servers powered by Arm-based CPUs are expected to enjoy a shipment share of close to 10% in 2024, up dramatically from 2020's 3% with Amazon and Nvidia being the main promoters of the servers.

via DigiTimes

The reason for the tremendous momentum in these segments has been the requirement for more cores and AMD is currently one of the top chipmakers that package lots of cores in their chips & their next-gen lineup is expected to offer up to 128 cores by 2023 in the form of EPYC Bergamo. DigiTimes industry sources within the upstream supply chain are also expecting Microsoft and Google to adopt AMD server CPUs for their data center solutions. The report also highlights the recent acquisition of Xilinx which will help AMD gain further adoption in the edge server market.

With the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, Arm-based servers will also enjoy expansion in China. Alibaba unveiled its in-house developed Arm-based server CPU Yitian 710 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will implement the CPU into the infrastructure of its Alibaba Cloud platform

Nvidia is set to release Arm-based Grace series server CPUs that are integrated with GPU and DPU to target the cloud HPC and AI server market. The product line is expected to significantly boost Arm-based server CPUs' shipment share after 2024.

via DigiTimes

It isn't just AMD that is seeing growth within the server segment. Non-x86 CPUs, mainly Arm, are expected to reach close to 10% market hold by 2024, a 3x increase over the 3% market share from 2020. Amazon's AWS and NVIDIA Grace CPUs based on the Arm CPU architecture will be the main driving force behind this market share growth. With the recent delay of the next-gen Xeon Sapphire Rapids lineup and mounting pressure from AMD and Arm, things definitely aren't looking great for Intel for the next few years.

