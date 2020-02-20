AMD EPYC saw a lot of press in the recent week with the announcement of a new supercomputer by the US Navy, Google expanding their cloud infrastructure with EPYC Rome and the introduction of two new processors in the 2nd Gen EPYC family.

AMD 2nd Gen EPYC Rome: Winning in Supercomputers and The Cloud, Two More SKUs Released

Starting off with the latest news, Anandtech reports that AMD has added two new SKUs to its 2nd Gen EPYC Rome lineup. The new models include the EPYC 7662 and the EPYC 7532. The AMD EPYC 7662 is optimized for workloads that require higher core counts while the EPYC 7532 is optimized for workloads with a large dependency on a bigger cache.

Coming to the specifications, the AMD EPYC 7662 is a 64 core chip with 128 threads. The chip has a base clock of 2.00 GHz, a boost clock of up to 3.30 GHz and 256 MB of L3 cache. That's 288 MB with the combined L2 cache. The chip is rated at a TDP of 225W which is slightly more than the 200W of the EPYC 7702 which has a higher boost frequency of 3.35 GHz while the base frequency remains the same. This 64 core chip seems to feature the least binned dies but in return, customers can get a lot of savings in terms of pricing with these chips. The EPYC 7742 and EPYC 7702 64 core chips cost over $6000 US so the EPYC 7662 is likely to end up in the $5000 range which is a decent cost saving but the same users would have to invest in better cooling and power input for the EPYC 7662.

AMD is proud to reach an #AMDEPYCHorizon and introduce the 2nd Gen @AMD #EPYC family of processors, delivering performance leadership for an expansive ecosystem of partners and customers. pic.twitter.com/YZhuX3TUVM — AMD EPYC (@AMDServer) August 7, 2019

The second processor is the EPYC 7532 and it may look like a standard 32 core and 64 thread part but that's not the case here. The chip features a 200W TDP, has a base frequency of 2.40 GHz and a boost frequency of 3.30 GHz. The most important part about this chip is its cache which is 256 MB. It is evident from the specifications that this chip features all 8 CCD's on the interposer with their caches enabled but cores/threads disabled. This part is optimized solely for customers with a large focus on cache-sensitive applications. There's no word on the prices of either chip but both will have support for 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, up to 4 TB of DDR4-3200 (Octa-channel) memory and are already confirmed for use by Dell and Supermicro.

AMD EPYC Rome '7nm Zen 2' CPU Lineup Specifications and Prices:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Max Boost Clock Cache TDP Stepping OPN US Price EPYC 7H12 64 / 128 2.60 GHz 3.30 GHz 256 MB 280W TBD TBD TBD EPYC 7742 64 / 128 2.25 GHz 3.40 GHz 256 MB 225W SSP-B0 100-000000053 $6950 EPYC 7702 64 / 128 2.00 GHz 3.35 GHz 256 MB 180W SSP-B0 100-000000038 $6450 EPYC 7702P 64 / 128 2.00 GHz 3.35 GHz 256 MB 200W SSP-B0 100-000000047 $4425 EPYC 7662 64 / 128 2.00 GHz 3.30 GHz 256 MB 225W SSP-B0 TBD TBD EPYC 7642 48 / 96 2.40 GHz 3.40 GHz 256 MB 225W SSP-B0 100-000000074 $4775 EPYC 7552 48 / 96 2.20 GHz 3.35 GHz 192 MB 180W SSP-B0 100-000000076 $4025 EPYC 7542 32 / 64 2.90 GHz 3.40 GHz 128 MB 225W SSP-B0 100-000000075 $3400 EPYC 7532 32 / 64 2.40 GHz 3.20 GHz 256 MB 200W SSP-B0 TBD TBD EPYC 7502 32 / 64 2.50 GHz 3.35 GHz 128 MB 180W SSP-B0 100-000000054 $2600 EPYC 7502P 32 / 64 2.50 GHz 3.35 GHz 128 MB 180W SSP-B0 100-000000045 $2300 EPYC 7452 32 / 64 2.35 GHz 3.35 GHz 128 MB 155W SSP-B0 100-000000057 $2025 EPYC 7402 24 / 48 2.80 GHz 3.35 GHz 128 MB 180W SSP-B0 100-000000046 $1783 EPYC 7402P 24 / 48 2.80 GHz 3.35 GHz 128 MB 180W SSP-B0 100-000000048 $1250 EPYC 7352 24 / 48 2.30 GHz 3.20 GHz 128 MB 155W SSP-B0 100-000000077 $1350 EPYC 7302 16 / 32 2.80 GHz 3.30 GHz 128 MB 155W SSP-B0 100-000000043 $978 EPYC 7302P 16 / 32 2.80 GHz 3.30 GHz 128 MB 155W SSP-B0 100-000000049 $825 EPYC 7282 16 / 32 2.00 GHz 3.20 GHz 64 MB 120W SSP-B0 100-000000078 $650 EPYC 7272 12 / 24 2.60 GHz 3.20 GHz 64 MB 120W SSP-B0 100-000000079 $625 EPYC 7262 8 / 16 3.20 GHz 3.40 GHz 128 MB 155W SSP-B0 100-000000041 $575 EPYC 7252 8 / 16 2.80 GHz 3.20 GHz 64 MB 120W SSP-B0 100-000000080 $475 EPYC 7252P 8 / 16 2.80 GHz 3.20 GHz 64 MB 120W SSP-B0 100-000000081 $450

2nd Gen EPYC Rome Lands In US Navy's Supercomputer, Delivering Up To 12.8 PetaFlops of Compute Horsepower

In addition to the new launches, let's talk about the adoption of AMD's existing 2nd Gen EPYC family in the HPC sector. The United States Navy Department of Defense Supercomputing Resource Center or DSRC, in short, has announced a new Supercomputer which would be built in collaboration with Cray and based on its Shasta platform. The new Supercomputer would rack in up to 12.8 Petaflops of compute horsepower with its installed hardware being composed of AMD EPYC CPUs and NVIDIA's Volta GPUs.

"The investment and increase in supercomputing power at the Navy DSRC at Stennis Space Center is absolutely critical to Naval Oceanography delivering future capability upgrades to global and regional ocean and atmospheric prediction systems to include later this year the Navy’s first Earth Systems Prediction Capability," "Naval Oceanography’s ability to be the Department of Defense’s authoritative source for characterizing and applying data of the physical battlespace into a decisive advantage for naval, joint and allied forces hinges on the continual upgrade and advancements in high-performance computing from the HPCMP." Rear Admiral John Okon, head of Navy Meteorology and Oceanography Command

The supercomputer which would be finished and deployed by 2021 would among the top 25 supercomputers in the world. It would feature up to 290,304 2nd Gen EPYC CPUs and 112 NVIDIA Volta V100 GPUs. The whole system would be accompanied by a blistering fast 200 Gbps slingshot interconnect, 590 TB of memory and 14 petabytes of storage.

Assuming the US Navy is using the high-end 64 core parts, we will be looking at a mammoth 4,536 processors with a total of 580,608 threads on this system which is just insane. The whole system will cost over $71 million.

Google Expands Cloud Compute Engine With AMD's EPYC CPUs

The third major announcement regarding AMD's EPYC Rome CPUs came in from Google who announced the beta availability of N2D VMs on Google Compute Engine powered by EPYC Rome. Google says that its N2D family of Virtual Machines are perfect for customers who running general-purpose and high-performance workloads with a balanced compute and memory hierarchy. Some features of the N2D VMs include:

High-performance 2 nd Gen AMD EPYC processors that provide greater flexibility for customers to choose the best VM for their workload and up to a 39% performance improvement on the Coremark benchmark versus comparable N1 instances while offering a savings of up to 13% over comparable N-series instances,

Gen AMD EPYC processors that provide greater flexibility for customers to choose the best VM for their workload and up to a 39% performance improvement on the Coremark benchmark versus comparable N1 instances while offering a savings of up to 13% over comparable N-series instances, 128 and 224 vCPUs configuration options that offer up to 70% higher platform memory bandwidth compared to existing comparable VMs in the Google Compute Engine catalog for HPC workloads requiring high memory bandwidth,

higher platform memory bandwidth compared to existing comparable VMs in the Google Compute Engine catalog for HPC workloads requiring high memory bandwidth, Access to higher platform memory bandwidth and higher core counts, leading to a 100% performance improvement on a variety of benchmarks, including Gromacs and NAMD, compared to n1-standard-96 vCPUs.

“Cloud providers and hosters around the world recognize the fantastic core scaling, massive memory bandwidth, impressive TCO savings and record-setting performance of the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business, AMD. “AMD and Google have worked together closely on these initial VMs to help ensure Google Cloud customers have a high-performance and cost-effective experience across a variety of workloads, and we will continue to work together to provide that experience this year and beyond.”

In addition to the announcements, it looks like AMD also plans to offer a higher-end EPYC 7K72 part with a TDP of 240W. This CPU got leaked a while back but has now appeared in the Geekbench database as spotted by _Rogame.

The chip features a TDP of 240W and has a base clock of 2.6 GHz which is the same as the 7H12 but it looks like the lower TDP would result in a slightly lower boost clock. The core and thread count is not reported accurately but we will get into more details of this particular SKU soon. Very recently, AMD showcased its latest market share figures with gains in all segments including the server market. Based on the new deals and the fact that we are so close to the launch of Zen 3, it looks like EPYC CPUs would definitely breach some major server market share from Intel in the coming quarters.