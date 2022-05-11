AMD EPYC 7004 ‘Genoa’ CPU Engineering Sample Possibly Spotted: 32 Zen 4 Cores, Increased L2 Cache, 128 MB L3 Cache, Up To 4.6 GHz Clocks

A possible AMD EPYC 7004 'Genoa' CPU engineering sample has been spotted within Geekebench 5 database. The sample doesn't provide us with much information if its truly a Genoa chip but there's one aspect that may confirm that it might indeed be the case.

The leaked chip is identified as an AMD Engineering sample with the '100-000000866-01' codename and it looks very much like an upgraded version of the previous Genoa sample that leaked out back in March.

This specific AMD EPYC Genoa chip is fabricated on the 5nm process node and will rock a total of 32 Zen 4 cores and 64 threads. In terms of clock speeds, the CPU is reported to feature a base clock of 1.20 GHz while the all-core boost is rated at 4.60 GHz.

This is an increase of 35% over the previous chip which was running at a max clock speed of 3.4 GHz. Now, these are preliminary clock speeds and we can't say for sure how well those clocks were being maintained throughout the tests. Our guess is not that good considering the lower scores compared to the 3.4 GHz sample.

As for the cache, the L3 cache remains 32 MB per CCD and this 32 core chip packs four Zen 4 CCDs which will give 128 MB of L3 cache. The L2 cache on the other hand sees a huge bump with a 2x increase over the current Zen 3 design. The AMD EPYC Genoa CPU packs 1 MB of L2 cache per core so that's 32 MB of L2 cache on the chip whereas a 32 core variant within the Zen 3 lineup would feature only 16 MB of L2 cache. Do note that this is only a four-chiplet chip whereas the flagship Genoa chips will carry as many as 12 chiplets for a total of 96 MB L2 cache.

The platform featured 384 GB of memory which should be DDR5 since Genoa rocks a DDR5 IMC rather than DDR4 on existing Zen 3 EPYC CPUs. The Pegatron platform it was tested on featured NVIDIA's A100 80 GB PCIe accelerators. The AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs based on the 5nm process node will be offering up to 96 cores when they land on the new SP5 platform later this year. We are expecting some huge improvement in both single and multi-core performance and this leak is evident of that.

AMD EPYC CPU Families:

Family Name AMD EPYC Naples AMD EPYC Rome AMD EPYC Milan AMD EPYC Milan-X AMD EPYC Genoa AMD EPYC Bergamo AMD EPYC Turin AMD EPYC Venice Family Branding EPYC 7001 EPYC 7002 EPYC 7003 EPYC 7003X? EPYC 7004? EPYC 7005? EPYC 7006? EPYC 7007? Family Launch 2017 2019 2021 2022 2022 2023 2024-2025? 2025+ CPU Architecture Zen 1 Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 4 Zen 4C Zen 5 Zen 6? Process Node 14nm GloFo 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 5nm TSMC 5nm TSMC 3nm TSMC? TBD Platform Name SP3 SP3 SP3 SP3 SP5 SP5 SP5 TBD Socket LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 6096 LGA 6096 LGA 6096 TBD Max Core Count 32 64 64 64 96 128 256 384? Max Thread Count 64 128 128 128 192 256 512 768? Max L3 Cache 64 MB 256 MB 256 MB 768 MB? 384 MB? TBD TBD TBD Chiplet Design 4 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) 8 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) + 1 IOD 8 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 8 CCD's with 3D V-Cache (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD TBD TBD Memory Support DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 DDR5-5600? DDR5-6000? TBD Memory Channels 8 Channel 8 Channel 8 Channel 8 Channel 12 Channel 12 Channel TBD TBD PCIe Gen Support 64 Gen 3 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 5 TBD TBD TBD TDP Range 200W 280W 280W 280W 320W (cTDP 400W) 320W (cTDP 400W) 480W (cTDP 600W) TBD

News Source: Benchleaks