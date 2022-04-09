After The SP5 Socket, AMD’s EPYC Genoa CPU With 12 Next-Gen Zen 4 CCDs on 5nm Node With Up To 96 Cores Pictured

Just a day after AMD's SP5 socket was pictured, the first picture of the EPYC Genoa CPU in its full-fat 12 Zen 4 CCD configuration has been pictured.

AMD Zen 4 Powered Full-Fat EPYC Genoa CPU Pictured: Features 12 5nm Dies For Up To 96 Cores

Leaked over at Chiphell Forums, the image shows an undisclosed AMD EPYC Genoa CPU without its massive heat spreader. This chip features a total of 12 CCD's and while we don't know how many of them are enabled on this part, such configurations will offer up to 96 cores and 192 threads. There is also the massive IO die and a lot of capacitors on the interposer which will fit on the massive LGA 6096 package.

With the recent rumors suggesting the consumer-aimed Zen 4 CPUs hitting mass production later this month, it looks like the EPYC Genoa CPUs may also be targetting mass production soon since they are planned for official launch in the second half of 2022.

Starting with the details, AMD has already announced that EPYC Genoa would be compatible with the new SP5 platform which brings a new socket so SP3 compatibility would exist up till EPYC Milan. The EPYC Genoa processors would also feature support for new memory and new capabilities. In the latest details, it is reported that the SP5 platform will also feature a brand new socket that will feature 6096 pins arranged in the LGA (Land Grid Array) format. This will be by far the biggest socket that AMD has ever designed with 2002 more pins than the existing LGA 4094 socket.

AMD EPYC Milan Zen 3 vs EPYC Genoa Zen 4 Size Comparisons:

CPU Name AMD EPYC Milan AMD EPYC Genoa Process Node TSMC 7nm TSMC 5nm Core Architecture Zen 3 Zen 4 Zen CCD Die Size 80mm2 72mm2 Zen IOD Die Size 416mm2 397mm2 Substrate (Package) Area TBD 5428mm2 Socket Area 4410mm2 6080mm2 Socket Name LGA 4094 LGA 6096 Max Socket TDP 450W 700W

The socket will support AMD's EPYC Genoa and future generations of EPYC chips. To get to 96 cores, AMD has to pack more cores in its EPYC Genoa CPU package. AMD is said to achieve this by incorporating a total of up to 12 CCD's in its Genoa chip. Each CCD will feature 8 cores based on the Zen 4 architecture. That aligns with the increased socket size and we could be looking at a massive CPU interposer, even larger than the existing EPYC CPUs. The CPU is said to feature TDPs of 320W which will be configurable up to 400W. You can find more details regarding the SP5 platform here.

The physical chip is a gargantuan on its own with one of the largest CPU packages ever as pictured below:

Other than that, it is stated that AMD's EPYC Genoa CPUs will feature 128 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes, 160 for a 2P (dual-socket) configuration. The SP5 platform will also feature DDR5-5200 memory support which is some insane improvement over the existing DDR4-3200 MHz DIMMs. But that's not all, it will also support up to 12 DDR5 memory channels and 2 DIMMs per channel which will allow up to 3 TB of system memory using 128 GB modules.

In addition to this, a leaked AMD slide also confirms future EPYC SOCs to feature higher DDR5 pin speeds of up to 6000-6400 Mbps. This could probably be referring to Turin or Bergamo as they are the ones that succeed Genoa.





The main competitor of AMD's EPYC Genoa lineup would be Intel's Sapphire Rapids Xeon family which is expected to launch in 2022 too with PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory support. The lineup was recently rumored to not get a volume ramp until 2023 which you can read more about over here. Overall, AMD's Genoa lineup seems to be in great form after this leak and could be a major disruption for the server segment if AMD plays its cards right till Genoa's launch by 2022.

AMD EPYC CPU Families:

Family Name AMD EPYC Naples AMD EPYC Rome AMD EPYC Milan AMD EPYC Milan-X AMD EPYC Genoa AMD EPYC Bergamo AMD EPYC Turin Family Branding EPYC 7001 EPYC 7002 EPYC 7003 EPYC 7003X? EPYC 7004? EPYC 7005? EPYC 7006? Family Launch 2017 2019 2021 2022 2022 2023 2024-2025? CPU Architecture Zen 1 Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 4 Zen 4C Zen 5 Process Node 14nm GloFo 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 5nm TSMC 5nm TSMC 3nm TSMC? Platform Name SP3 SP3 SP3 SP3 SP5 SP5 SP5 Socket LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 6096 LGA 6096 LGA 6096 Max Core Count 32 64 64 64 96 128 256 Max Thread Count 64 128 128 128 192 256 512 Max L3 Cache 64 MB 256 MB 256 MB 768 MB? 384 MB? TBD TBD Chiplet Design 4 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) 8 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) + 1 IOD 8 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 8 CCD's with 3D V-Cache (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD TBD Memory Support DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 DDR5-5600? DDR5-6000? Memory Channels 8 Channel 8 Channel 8 Channel 8 Channel 12 Channel 12 Channel TBD PCIe Gen Support 64 Gen 3 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 5 TBD TBD TDP Range 200W 280W 280W 280W 320W (cTDP 400W) 320W (cTDP 400W) 480W (cTDP 600W)

