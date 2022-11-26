AMD Confirms Max CU Count of RDNA 3 GPUs: Navi 32 Maxes Out at 60 (7680), Navi 33 Maxes Out at 32 (4096)

AMD has confirmed the peak Compute Units counts of its trio of RDNA 3 GPUs including the Navi 32 and Navi 33 chips which are yet to release.

AMD RDNA 3 GPU Compute Units Confirmed: Navi 31 With 96, Navi 32 With 60, Navi 33 With 32

The number of Compute Units for the AMD RDNA 3 GPU lineup have not been a mystery ever since the leak from Angstronomics but this leak comes directly from AMD in the form of an update to the ROCm Software which was discovered by @Kepler_L2. The update mentions the peak core count of the three RDNA 3 chips which is as follows:

Navi 31 GPU = 96 Compute Units

Navi 32 GPU = 60 Compute Units

Navi 33 GPU = 32 Compute Units

AMD Navi 31 "Plum Bonito" GPU Configuration

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen enthusiast cards such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics card. Each WGP will house dual CU (Compute Units) but with twice the SIMD32 clusters as opposed to just 2 on each CU within RDNA 2. The chip utilizes a mix of TSMC 5nm (GCD) and TSMC 6nm (MCD) process nodes.

AMD Navi 31: 12288 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 96 MB Infinity Cache, 300mm2 GPU Die @5nm

12288 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 96 MB Infinity Cache, 300mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

The AMD Navi 31 GPU with RDNA 3 architecture is expected to offer a single GCD with 96 Compute Units, 48 WGPs, 12 SAs, and 6 SEs. This will give out a total of 6144 SPs or 12288 cores. This is an increase of 2.4x in cores compared to the 5120 cores featured on the Navi 21 GPU.

The Navi 31 GPU will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and also carry the 64-bit (32-bit x 2) memory controllers that will provide the chip with a 384-bit bus interface. These chiplets or MCDs will be fabricated on TSMC's 6nm process node and measure 37.5mm2 each.

AMD Navi 32 "Wheat Nas" GPU Configuration

The AMD Navi 32 GPU codenamed "Wheat Nas" is also one of the two MCM GPUs featured in the RDNA 3 lineup. The GPU will feature a single GCD (Graphics Compute Dies) and four MCDs (Multi-Cache Die). The GPU or GCD is said to measure 200mm2 while each MCD will retain the same size at 37.5mm2.

AMD Navi 32: 7680 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 64 MB Infinity Cache, 200mm2 GPU Die @5nm

7680 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 64 MB Infinity Cache, 200mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 22: 2560 Cores, 192-bit Bus, 96 MB Infinity Cache, 335mm2 GPU Die @7nm

The GCD will be equipped with 3 Shader Engines and each Shader Engine has 6 Shader Arrays. The GPU will feature a total of 30 WGP or 60 Compute Units for a total of 7680 cores. Each MCD should also feature 2 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 8 32-bit memory controllers for a 256-bit bus interface.

AMD Navi 32 "Hotpink Bonefish" GPU Configuration

The AMD Navi 33 GPU codenamed "Hotpink Bonefish" will start the monolithic segment within the RDNA 3 family. The GPU will feature a single die. The die is very similar to the flagship Navi 21 GPU and is expected to utilize a 6nm process node for fabrication with a die size of 203mm2.

AMD Navi 33: 4096 Cores, 128-bit Bus, 32 MB Infinity Cache, 335mm2 GPU Die @6nm

4096 Cores, 128-bit Bus, 32 MB Infinity Cache, 335mm2 GPU Die @6nm AMD Navi 23: 2048 Cores, 128-bit Bus, 32 MB Infinity Cache, 237mm2 GPU Die @7nm

The Navi 33 GCD is expected to feature 2 Shader Engines and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 4 in total). This rounds up to 16 WGP's or 32 Compute Units for a total of 4096 cores which is higher than the Radeon RX 6800 "Navi 21 XL" GPU. The GPU will come packaged with 32 MB of Infinity Cache, the same amount as the Navi 23 GPU, and across a 128-bit wide bus.

The first AMD RDNA 3 GPUs will be launching in the form of the Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics card on the 13th of December. We are most likely going to get the Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs in the first half of 2023 with an announcement of the mobility Navi 32 GPUs expected around CES 2023.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 Navi 3X Codename Sienna Cichlid Hotpink Bonefish Wheat Nas Plum Bonito TBD GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD) MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD) MCM (TBD) GPU Die Size 520mm2 203mm2 (Only GCD) 200mm2 (Only GCD)

425mm2 (with MCDs) 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) TBD Shader Engines 4 2 4 6 8 GPU WGPs 40 16 30 48 64 SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 32 60 96 128 (per GPU)

256 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 4096 7680 12288 8192 Cores (Total) 5120 4096 7680 12288 16,384 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit x2? Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Capacity Up To 16 GB Up To 8 GB Up To 16 GB Up To 24 GB Up To 32 GB Memory Speed 16-18 Gbps TBD TBD 20 Gbps TBD Memory Bandwidth 512-576 GB/s TBD TBD 960 GB/s TBD Infinity Cache 128 MB 32 MB 64 MB 96/192 MB TBD Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7600 XT? Radeon RX 7800 XT?

Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? Radeon Pro TBP 330W ~150W ~250W ~350W TBD Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2022? 2023?

