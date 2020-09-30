MSI has just announced the release of the AMD Combo PI V2 1.1.0.0 BIOS Firmware which adds offers improved support and compatibility with existing and next-generation Ryzen processors. AMD X570 chipset motherboards will be receiving the BIOS update first followed by B550 & A520 chipset-based motherboards.

MSI Rolls Out AMD Combo PI V2 1.1.0.0 BIOS Firmware For Its AM4 Lineup, Optimized Compatibility With Existing & Next-Gen Ryzen CPUs

According to MSI's blog post, the AMD Combo PI V2 1.1.0.0 BIOS update will release in four phases A total of 10 MSI X570 motherboards will be receiving the BIOS update starting today while B550 & additional X570 motherboards will be added to the support list by the middle of October. MSI will also have the BIOS Firmware ready for its A520 series motherboards by end of October while MSI plans to phase out the BETA release with the official MP BIOS starting in early November.

This will be around the same time when AMD's next-generation Ryzen 5000 "Vermeer" CPUs based on the new Zen 3 core architecture are launched. As for features of the new Combo PI V2 1.1.0.0 BIOS Firmware, you can read them below:

Optimized compatibility for AMD Ryzen 3000-Series and Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors and future AM4 socket processors

Solve some specific OC failure issues

Update SMU module

Optimized DDR4 memory overclocking solution

MSI X570/B550 Motherboards With AMD Combo PI V2 1.1.0.0 BIOS:

Marketing name Link MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/support/MPG-X570-GAMING-PRO-CARBON-WIFI MEG X570 GODLIKE https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/support/MEG-X570-GODLIKE MEG X570 ACE https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/support/MEG-X570-ACE MEG X570 UNIFY https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/support/MEG-X570-UNIFY MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/support/MAG-X570-TOMAHAWK-WIFI MPG B550 GAMING PLUS https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/support/MPG-B550-GAMING-PLUS MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/support/MPG-B550-GAMING-CARBON-WIFI MAG B550 TOMAHAWK https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/support/MAG-B550-TOMAHAWK MPG B550 GAMING EDGE WIFI https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/support/MPG-B550-GAMING-EDGE-WIFI MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/support/MAG-B550M-MORTAR-WIFI MAG B550M MORTAR https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/support/MAG-B550M-MORTAR

Aside from just offering optimized compatibility for existing and next-generation AMD Ryzen CPUs, the new BIOS Firmware also improves overclocking support, specifically DDR4 OC. There is also a range of fixes including some overclocking specific failures that users might have encountered when performing manual overclocks. We will keep you updated as more information is revealed regarding support for AMD's next-generation Zen 3 based Vermeer CPUs for 500-series boards. AMD will officially be lifting the curtains of its Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 CPU lineup on the 8th of October that comes next week.