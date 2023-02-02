AMD Board Partners To Launch New B650 Motherboards To Address Broader Range of Price Points This Quarter

During yesterday's Ryzen 7000 X3D CPU announcement, AMD also confirmed that their board partners were readying a new range of B650 motherboards that will address a broader pricing range, this quarter.

AMD Board Partners To Offer Brand New B650 Motherboards This Quarter To Address A Broader Price Range

Last year, AMD introduced its B650E and B650 motherboards which were promised to start at $125 US however that didn't happen and the cheapest B650 options started at $160 US. The AM5 boards have generally been on the more expensive side compared to past-generation AM4 offerings & the added cost of DDR5 memory means that users have to spend more in order to benefit from latest features.

Now four months later, AMD and their board partners have decided to offer their B650 platform in a broader price range. The company states that during the first quarter of 2023, consumers should expect a new range of B650 motherboards. One can expect these motherboards to feature better prices than what we initially got. It is also possible that some board makers decrease the prices of existing B650 motherboards to attract consumers into buying the AM5 platform. The new boards will be featuring full support for AMD's Ryzen 7000 & Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs and feature the same unlocked overclocking design as the higher-end X670 series.

Expanding B650 motherboard options Not only is AM5 a platform that AMD has committed to supporting through 2025, but it is also a platform built on next-generation technology to keep your build performing for years to come. In the first quarter of 2023, our partners will bring an ever-expanding range of B650 motherboards to address a broader range of price points. Best of all, those B650 motherboards include many next-generation technologies and offer full support for overclocking any Ryzen 7000 Series processor. Look for those new boards to enter the market in the coming months to provide even more options to create the perfect Ryzen AM5 build. via AMD

Other than that, AMD states that all existing AM5 motherboards are super easy to upgrade. Anyone with an existing Ryzen 7000 CPU can easily upgrade to higher-end chips and future CPUs (platform supported through 2025) by simply updating the BIOS and chipset drivers. AMD states that all AM5 motherboards feature an easy BIOS flash feature so they never have to worry about BIOS support & compatibility. Furthermore, AMD has recommended that users get a 280mm cooling solution for Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs.

In addition to these new B650 motherboards, AMD will also be introducing its brand new A620 PCH for AM5 motherboards later this month which will introduce entry-level price points targetted at 65 Watt Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

News Source: HXL