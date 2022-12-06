AMD Bets Its Future On Moore’s Law, Says Its Still Got A Good 6-8 Years of Life Thanks To Next-Gen Transistor Technologies

Jensen Huang, President, and CEO of NVIDIA, was quoted a few months back saying that Moore's Law is officially dead, but rival company AMD disagrees with the statement. AMD feels that Moore's Law still has several years of life, stating another six to eight years before Moore's Law will be no more.

AMD disagrees with NVIDIA over the death of Moore's Law, stating several more years of life

Mark Papermaster, AMD's Chief Technical Officer, disagreed with Huang's statement from September but added that transistor density could not continue to be increased every 1.5 to 2 years — especially maintaining the exact cost.

I can see exciting new transistor technology for the next - as far as you can really plot these things out - about six to eight years, and it's very, very clear to me the advances that we're going to make to keep improving the transistor technology, but they're more expensive. AMD CTO Mark Papermaster via The Register

However, AMD's Moore's Law lifespan thoughts do have some caveats. While the company sees chiplets playing a crucial part in the future of semiconductor technology, it does not follow Moore's Law to an exact.

Moore's Law is "the observation that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit (IC) doubles about every two years." This was created by Gordon Moore, co-founder of Fairchild Semiconductor and Intel. His estimated predictions have been used since 1975. Still, at the rate of manufacturing, the industry has slowly started to see a shift, slowing down over time (since 2010), which would explain Papermaster's thoughts.

"Chiplets is really a way to just rethink about how the semiconductor industry is going forward," he said. This "will keep innovation going and we'll keep, I'll say, a Moore's Law equivalent, meaning that you continue to really double that capability every 18 to 24 months, [this] is the innovation around how the solution is put together," he added. AMD CTO Mark Papermaster via The Register

AMD is also putting many of its newer designs on Field Programmable Gate Array, or FPGA, technology, with integration being seen in some markets. The company believes in its wide variety of customization, calling it "adaptive computing." FPGA is used in several markets, such as aerospace, consumer electronics, medical, wired, and wireless communications, and high-performance computing and data storage.

Intel also believes in chiplets for semiconductors, utilizing the concept in its designs. However, Intel's pathway is slightly different, using minuscule silicon interposers with high-density interconnects called embedded multi-die interconnect bridges or EMIBs. It is shown to use the highest interconnect density when needed. Intel also recently highlighted how advanced tech in transistors will help keep Moore's Law alive for the next several years.

News Sources: TechPowerUP, Wikipedia, IEEE Spectrum