Official AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware Rolling Out To X570, B550, X470, B450 Motherboards, Improved Ryzen CPU Compatibility & USB Bug Fixes
AMD's board partners have released the official AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS firmware for their X570, B550, X470 & B450 motherboards, offering improved Ryzen CPU compatibility & USB bug fixes. The latest AGESA Firmware is an incremental step up from AGESA 1.2.0.1 which was released in BETA version, last month.
The AMD AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware was scheduled to roll out this month as the company had reported and it looks like MSI is the first motherboard maker to once again offer support for X570 and B550 motherboards. The AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware is designed to address the intermittent USB issues related to Ryzen CPUs and the respective AM4 platform. Several motherboard makers had also released the AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A BETA BIOS to address the issues but the 1.2.0.2 patch is the official release.
We would like to thank the community here on the AMD Subreddit for its assistance with logs and reports as we investigated the intermittent USB connectivity you highlighted. With your help, we believe we have isolated the root cause and developed a solution that addresses a range of reported symptoms, including (but not limited to): USB port dropout, USB 2.0 audio crackling (e.g. DAC/AMP combos), and USB/PCIe Gen 4 exclusion. via r/AMD
As of now, MSI is offering the AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware with a total of 21 motherboards of which five are based on the AMD X570 chipset and 16 are based on the AMD B550 chipset. But, that BIOS is based on the BETA release, and an official BIOS is expected in early May for AMD's 500-series and middle of May for 400-series motherboards.
AMD 1.2.0.2 BIOS Firmware Release note:
- Update to ComboAM4PIV2 1.2.0.2
- Improved USB device compatibility
MSI AMD X570 Chipset Motherboards
|Motherboard
|Bios
|MEG X570 Godlike
|7C34v1D3(beta)
|MEG X570 ACE
|7C35.v1E3 (beta)
|MEG X570 UNIFY
|7C35.vA93 (beta)
|MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI
|7C84.v163(beta)
|PRESTIGE X570 CREATION
|7C36.v1D2(beta)
MSI AMD B550 Chipset Motherboards
|Motherboard
|Bios
|MEG B550 UNIFY
|7D13.v124 (beta)
|MEG B550 UNIFY-X
|7D13.vA24 (beta)
|MAG B550 TOMAHAWK
|7C91.vA64 (beta)
|MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI
|7C94.v166 (beta)
|MAG B550M MORTAR
|7C94.v166 (beta)
|MPG B550 GAMING PLUS
|7C56.v162(beta)
|MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI
|7C90.v163(beta)
|MPG B550I GAMING EDGE WIFI
|7C92.v162(beta)
|MPG B550I GAMING EDGE MAX WIFI
|7C92.v162(beta)
|B550-A PRO
|7C56.vA65(beta)
|B550M PRO-VDH WIFI
|7C95.v272(beta)
|MAG B550M BAZOOKA
|7C95.vA62(beta)
|MAG B550M VECTOR WIFI
|7D14.vB42(beta)
|B550M PRO-DASH
|7C95.v353(beta)
|B550M PRO-VDH
|7C95v272(beta)
|B550M PRO
|7D14.v242(beta)
ASRock AMD 500-Series Motherboards
|A520M Pro4
|1.60
|4/21/2021
|Update AGESA ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.2
|Download
|B550 Taichi
|1.90
|4/20/2021
|Update AGESA ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.2
|Download
|X570 Phantom Gaming 4
|4.00
|4/20/2021
|Update AGESA ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.2
|Download
|X570 Phantom Gaming 4 WiFi ax
|4.00
|4/20/2021
|Update AGESA ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.2
|Download
|X570 Phantom Gaming 4S
|4.00
|4/20/2021
|Update AGESA ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.2
|Download
|X570 Phantom Gaming X
|4.30
|4/20/2021
|Update AGESA ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.2
|Download
|X570 Pro4
|4.00
|4/20/2021
|Update AGESA ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.2
|Download
|X570 Steel Legend
|3.70
|4/20/2021
|Update AGESA ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.2
|Download
|X570 Taichi
|4.30
|4/20/2021
|Update AGESAA ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.2
|Download
In addition to MSI, ASUS and ASRock have already released the latest BIOS updates for their AMD 500-series motherboards. ASUS has extended the support to its X570, B550, and A520 boards but 400-series motherboards should be getting the update early next month. ASRock is following the same schedule and is currently only offering the BIOS update on its AMD 500-series motherboards.
