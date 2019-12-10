AMD Adrenalin 2020 Driver Out Today; 12% Performance Boost, Several New Features Added

As reported a few days ago, the AMD Adrenalin 2020 driver update is expected to land today.

While we wait for the download to become available, the first details have been shared by VideoCardz, pointing to a massive overhaul. First of all, performance is said to have been increased by 12% compared to the AMD Adrenalin 2019 launch driver.

AMD Adrenalin 2019 Software Released, Improves Performance, Adds Streaming to Mobile

There are also plenty of brand new features in this AMD Adrenalin 2020 update, ranging from the 'Radeon Boost' dynamic resolution technique to DirectML media filters for upscaling and visual noise reduction via machine learning.

Last but not least, the AMD Adrenalin 2020 update comes with a complete revamp of the User Interface (UI), as you can see in the screenshots we've added below.

New UI (now also available in-game)

(now also available in-game) AMD Link enhancements (new ultra bitrate (50 Mbps, x265 encoding, instant GIFs) Cleaner interface Unified look for Radeon Software App

Radeon Boost Faster, more fluid gaming by adjusting the resolution Little to no perceptible change in image quality More responsive Support for 8 games at launch: Overwatch (up to 38% faster), PUBG (up to 22% faster), Borderlands 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider (up to 10% faster), Destiny 2, GTA5, COD WW2

Tuning Tab Custom tune your graphics card and get additional performance for your game Simplified view and auto-tuning presets for notice users Advanced engine, memory, voltage and fan settings for enthusiasts Easily track your system performance while you game

Streaming Tab Stream your game or desktop directly online Improved stability Easy to launch, configure and use directly from your game Dedicated control area for streaming Mixer, Twitch, Youtube support, multiple scenes etc.

DirectML media filters Visual noise reduction and upscaling filters utilizing machine learning

Image Sharpening Clearer details where they matter, with less than 2% impact on performance Adds DX11 games Control degree of sharpness Toggle on/off while in game

Radeon Anti-lag Reduces input lag, delivering quicker responses Adds DX9 support for pre-RX5000 GPUs Global activation

Integer Display Scaling Gives classic games a retro, pixel-art-style look Ultra-crisp scaling option for high-PPI displays No-performance-cost option

Web Browser integrated browser helps gamers get important information Direct access to video tutorials

System status Get notified if your hardware is below minimum developer game specification Quickly check your AMD Link connection status It’s never been easier to keep your system up to date

Game Center Launch your games from one location regardless of store Adjust Radeon Software settings on each game Track gaming and performance stats

User profiles Gaming/eSports/Standard Ideal for novice users One-click presets

Installer One-Click setup with improved factory reset Keep my settings between installation Up to 34% faster install time

