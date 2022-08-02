Driver Mod Allows AMD Noise Suppression Technology To Run On Older Radeon GPUs

AMD has officially added Noise Suppression support for drivers in RDNA 2-based graphics cards. However, an unofficial driver can be utilized to enable the tech on older Radeon GPUs too. Reddit user rysresolvext initially noticed the post on The Guru of 3D forums.

AMD's Noise Suppression utilizes an AI algorithm to reduce background noise so that input and output audio signals sound clear and crisp without distortion or excess sounds. NVIDIA introduced a similar alternative to the AI-assisted support with their own NVIDIA RTX Voice, covering a considerable amount of new and older hardware, including as far back as the GTX 600 series. The company is also using the same technology for the NVIDIA Broadcast application, which is used for video and game streaming.

AMD is only rolling out the official Noise Suppression for the AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards. But, there is a custom driver for earlier RDNA architecture GPUs, called "NimeZ," which is a derivative of the latest 22.7.1 driver release and also allows support for the technology.

AMD Noise Suppression reduces background audio noise from your surrounding environment, providing greater clarity and improved concentration whether you are focused on an important meeting or staying locked-in on a competitive game. By using a real-time, deep learning algorithm to reduce background audio noise, this new feature works for both your input and output devices across any AMD-powered system, removing unwanted background noise captured on your microphone or from someone else’s device. To find AMD Noise Suppression, make sure you are on the latest version of AMD Software, click the Settings icon, and navigate to the Audio & Video tab. Under Audio Settings, you will see AMD Noise Suppression; all you need to do then is to click the slider and then choose either your input/output device or both depending on which device you want the feature to be enabled. From there, open your games or communication apps such as Microsoft Teams, Discord, or Slack to name a few, and select ‘AMD Streaming Audio Device’ for your input/output to enjoy AMD Noise Suppression. — AMD

The "NimeZ" driver is available on multiple platforms, such as Terascale, GCN, and Polaris-Vega-Navi graphics cards, in three different modifications. Website VideoCardz reports that the Polaris-Vega-Navi GPUs received the Noise Suppression available and can be downloaded here.

AMD only intended for the Noise Suppression to be utilized for the Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

Not every graphics card is supported, with consumers reporting that there is a buzzing noise while utilizing the driver on older GPUs than the RDNA 2 architecture.

It is warned that if you utilize the new Noise Suppression "modified" driver, "NimeZ," your warranty will be voided if it is still active. There is also a high risk of utilizing unknown software due to the unknown of what it will do to your hardware or software.

