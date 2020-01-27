Some great deals on the AMD 3rd Generation Ryzen CPUs have popped up in the last few hours, dropping the prices on 12, 8 and 6 core chips to even more stunning value. Available from various retail outlets, the chips that are part of the deals include the Ryzen 9 3900X, the Ryzen 7 3800X & the Ryzen 5 3600.

The AMD 3rd Generation Ryzen family has broken several CPU sales records around the globe, completely outperforming and outpacing Intel in the DIY market. These processors were selling like hot cakes even with heavy markups close to launch but now the same processors are available at lower price rates thanks to deals from a list of retailers. So if you were planning to get your hands on an AMD Ryzen 3rd Gen CPU, now would be a perfect time. The following are the details for the chips along with their respective purchase links for your convenience.







CPU Name Ryzen 5 3500 Ryzen 5 3500X Ryzen 5 3600 Ryzen 5 3600X Ryzen 7 3700 Ryzen 7 3700X Ryzen 7 3750X Ryzen 7 3800X Ryzen 9 3900 Ryzen 9 3900X Ryzen 9 3950X Cores/Threads 6/6 6/6 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 16/32 Base Clock 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz TBD 3.6 GHz TBD 3.9 GHz 3.1 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz Boost Clock 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz TBD 4.4 GHz TBD 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 16 MB 32 MB 35 MB 35 MB 36 MB 36 MB 36 MB 36 MB 70 MB 70 MB 72 MB PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 TDP 65W 65W 65W 95W 65W 65W 105W 105W 65W 105W 105W Price $129 US? $149 US? $199 US $249 US $279 US? $329 US $349 US? $399 US $449 US? $499 US $749 US

Ryzen 9 3900X 12 Core / 24 Thread CPU For $469 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is a 12 core and 24 thread part featuring the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture. The chip features a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of 4.6 GHz. There’s 70 MB of L3 cache, 40 PCIe Gen 4 lanes (CPU + PCH) and a TDP of 105W (derived from the base frequency).

The CPU is currently available for $469 or $30 US off its official retail price. In terms of pricing, the chip is positioned against the Intel Core i9-9900K and offers more cores, threads, cache, PCIe lanes and support for next-gen I/O such as PCIe Gen 4.0. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is the highest core chip that you can get under $500 US while featuring a modern CPU architecture that blazes past its CPU competition. The next step would obviously be the Ryzen 9 3950X but that costs $749 which is a more enthusiast tier pricing compared to the Ryzen 9 3900X.

Ryzen 7 3800X 8 Core / 16 Thread CPU For $339 US

The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X is an 8 core and 16 thread part featuring the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture. The chip features a base clock of 3.9 GHz and a boost clock of 4.5 GHz. There’s 36 MB of L3 cache, 40 PCIe Gen 4 lanes (CPU + PCH) and a TDP of 105W (derived from the base frequency).

The CPU is currently priced at $339 US or $60 US off its retail price. In terms of pricing, the chip is positioned against the Intel Core i7-9700K and offers more cores, threads, cache, PCIe lanes and support for next-gen I/O such as PCIe Gen 4.0. The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X deal brings its price very close to the Ryzen 7 3700X which retails for $10 US less or $329 US, making this deal for the Ryzen 7 3800X a very stunning offer considering the higher clocks that you get out of the box.

Ryzen 5 3600 6 Core / 12 Thread CPU For $179 US

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600X is an entry-level 6 core and 12 thread part featuring the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture. The chip features a base clock of 3.6 GHz and a boost clock of 4.2 GHz. There’s 35 MB of L3 cache, 40 PCIe Gen 4 lanes (CPU + PCH) and a TDP of 65 W (derived from the base frequency).

The CPU is currently listed for $179 US which is $20 US off its retail price. The Ryzen 5 3600 has become an extremely popular 6 core chip for mainstream and budget PC gamers who are building budget gaming PCs with a focus on price/performance. This is just an incredible deal for a 6 core and 12 thread chip with Zen 2 cores that rival Intel's newest architecture while their only offering, the Intel Core i5-9400F, is limited to 6 cores and 6 threads at $160 US. Overall, these are some pretty awesome 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen CPU deals and you'd have to be really fast to grab them before they expire.