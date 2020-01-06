AMD Now Owns All Of The Top 10 Best Selling CPUs At Amazon

Almost a month ago, I published a report revealing that AMD had taken 8 out of 10 slots in the "Top 10 Best Selling" CPU list at Amazon (arguably the strongest indicator of forward-looking sales sentiment in the US) and on the eve of their CES keynote, I have an update. AMD has managed to take all 10 of the top 10 slots in the best-selling CPU list, finally dethroning the Intel 9900K and 9600K processors. The future, it seems (at least until Intel gets its act together), is all AMD.

All of Amazon's Top 10 best-selling CPUs are AMD

Before we begin - a job well done to AMD for bringing about what is arguably the biggest turnaround anyone has seen in the tech sector. From a stock that usually traded at $2, to beating its all-time high of $48, AMD has shown us what resilience and determination can achieve. The fact that they went from making uncompetitive CPU architecture to dominating the Amazon best sellers list is a testament to this fact. Without any further ado, here is a screenshot of the Amazon's Best Sellers page right now:

The top 10 processors on Amazon at the time of publishing are as follows:

AMD RYzen 5 2600 AMD Ryzen 7 2700X AMD Ryzen 9 3950X AMD Ryzen 5 1600 AMD Ryzen 7 2700 AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 5 2600X AMD Ryzen 5 3600 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Interestingly, the best selling AMD processor is consistently the second-generation Ryzen 2700X which offers an incredible per-core price of a mere $23 USD. Intel's best selling processor, the 9900K, on the other hand, represents a significantly higher $58 USD per core figure. It is worth noting that while the 9900K is superior in terms of gaming performance, the performance difference isn't anywhere close to the price difference. It is telling, I think, that most of the AMD processors listed here ship with their own (decent) cooling solutions while Intel's gaming offerings are just bare chips.

Here's the thing, however, AMD's third-generation processors are currently supply locked as TSMC has to cater to Apple as well as far as their 7nm process goes but going into 2020, and around the mid-year, we will see AMD's 7nm supply situation expand exponentially. So the AMD stronghold you are seeing here is just going to get stronger. With AMD's third-generation processors now offering not only higher perf-per-dollar figures but higher absolute value as well, Intel will soon have no option but to undercut prices once more or yield a ton of market share.

With 10nm not slated to launch till late 2020 and rumors that it is still not ready, we might not see blue competitive again till they transition to EUV with the 7nm node sometime in 2021-2022. It goes without saying that unless Intel starts slashing pricing fast, it's going to lose a good chunk of its market share by that point.

While Intel is still technically the larger company in terms of revenue, this precarious positioning and current trends put all of that at risk. It doesn't help that they still cannot meet market demand for their existing 14nm products either. 2020 is clearly going to be a big opportunity for AMD and one of the most challenging years for Intel to navigate.