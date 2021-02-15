Rumored specifications of several AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan and Intel's 3rd Gen Xeon Ice Lake-SP server CPUs have leaked out. The specifications come from Momomo_US who has listed down a range of upcoming server chips along with their expected core counts, base frequencies & TDPs.

AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan Battles Intel's 3rd Gen Xeon Ice Lake-SP Server CPUs In 1H 2021, Full Rumored Specifications Detailed

AMD and Intel will be launching their next-generation server lineups back to back. AMD will get the head start with its EPYC Milan lineup scheduled to launch in late Q1 2021 while Intel's Ice Lake-SP Xeon CPUs are scheduled for a hard launch in Q2 2021 since their volume ramp also commences this quarter. Both server lineups will be featuring a brand new architecture and process node but from the looks of things, AMD might have the upper hand due to relying on a more mature node and an architecture that isn't two years old like Intel's. With that said, let's see what both sides have to offer within the server segment.

Note: These specifications are based on a rumor so final specifications could end up being different than the ones you see here.

AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan Server CPU Lineup - 7nm, Up To 64 Cores, 280W TDP

Starting off with the AMD lineup, we are expecting to see at least 19 SKUs within the 3rd Gen EPYC Milan family. These processors will be based on TSMC's 7nm process node and will be powered by the Zen 3 core architecture. The lineup will feature up to 64 cores, 280W TDPs, & increased clocks compared to the 2nd Gen EPYC Rome lineup.

The top SKU within the family is going to be the EPYC 7763 which is going to feature 64 cores. The CPU is going to feature a base clock of 2.45 GHz and a boost clock of 3.50 GHz along with a 256 MB L3 cache and 32 MB L2 cache. Talking about the lineup, there are three 64 core SKUs, four 32 core SKUs, four 24 core SKUs, four 16 core SKUs, and a single 56, 48, 28, 8 core SKUs. The highest base frequency is offered on the EPYC 75F3 which is the 32 core part and features a 3.25 GHz frequency plus a 280W TDP.

There are also four 'P' SKUs that are designed specifically for single-socket server configurations. The rest of the lineup is configurable in 2P or dual-socket configurations. You can see the full list mentioning the AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan SKUs along with their specifications in the table below:

AMD EPYC Milan 3rd Gen Server CPU Lineup (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache L2 Cache TDP AMD EPYC 7763 64 / 128 2.45 GHz 3.50 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 280W AMD EPYC 7713 64 / 128 2.00 GHz 3.70 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7713P 64 / 128 2.00 GHz TBA 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7663 56 / 112 2.10 GHz TBA 256 MB 24 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7643 48 / 96 2.25 GHz 3.60 GHz 256 MB 24 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7543 32 / 64 2.75 GHz TBA 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7543P 32 / 64 2.75 GHz TBA 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 75F3 32 / 64 3.25 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 280W AMD EPYC 7513 32 / 64 2.55 GHz 3.65 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 200W AMD EPYC 7453 28 / 56 2.40 GHz TBA 128 MB 16 MB 180W AMD EPYC 74F3 24 / 48 3.20 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 12 MB 240W AMD EPYC 7443 24 / 48 2.80 GHz 4.00 GHz 128 MB 12 MB 200W AMD EPYC 7443P 24 / 48 2.80 GHz 4.00 GHz 128 MB 12 MB 200W AMD EPYC 7413 24 / 48 2.55 GHz 3.60 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 180W AMD EPYC 73F3 16 / 32 3.45 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 16 MB 240W AMD EPYC 7343 16 / 32 3.15 GHz 3.90 GHz 128 MB 8 MB 190W AMD EPYC 7313 16 / 32 2.95 GHz 3.70 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 155W AMD EPYC 7313P 16 / 32 2.95 GHz 3.70 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 155W AMD EPYC 72F3 8 / 16 3.65 GHz 4.10 GHz 256 MB 4 MB 180W

Intel 3rd Gen Xeon Ice Lake Server CPU Lineup - 10nm, Up To 40 Cores, 270W TDP

Moving over to Intel's side of things, the Xeon lineup based on the Ice Lake-SP design will be using the 10nm+ process node which shouldn't be mistaken with the 10nm SuperFin process which only lands on Sapphire Rapids Xeons later this year. The Ice Lake-SP processors will be featuring Intel's Sunny Cove core architecture which was introduced back in 2019 and coming to servers in 2021. It should be noted that Intel has a more modern Willow Cove architecture powering its consumer & commercial processors right now so we aren't getting that on the server-side.

Intel's Xeon Ice Lake-SP lineup is split between Platinum, Gold, and Silver SKUs. The top SKU is said to be the Xeon Platinum 8380 which would feature 40 cores, a base clock of 2.30 GHz, and a 270W TDP. Compared to AMD's flagship, we are looking at lower cores and a lower base clock however, Intel's architecture and process nodes are tuned for higher clock speeds so that might mark a small win for the blue team. Intel is also placing bets on its AVX-512 instruction set and has shown CPU benchmarks where it handily beats AMD's existing Rome CPUs but only when running applications that fully leverage AVX-512 instructions. Standard applications would not see the same benefit on Intel CPUs.

The lineup starts with 8 cores and goes all the way up to 40 cores. The lineup is quite confusing if compared to the AMD EPYC parts so you can see the table below to get a sense of what Intel will be offering in its 3rd Gen Xeon Ice Lake-SP stack:

Intel Xeon Ice Lake-SP Server CPU Lineup (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache L2 Cache TDP Xeon Platinum 8380 40 / 80 2.30 GHz TBA 60 MB 25.00 MB 270W Xeon Platinum 8368 38 / 76 2.40 GHz TBA 57 MB 23.75 MB 270W Xeon Platinum 8360Y 36 / 72 2.40 GHz TBA 54 MB 22.50 MB 250W Xeon Platinum 8258 32 / 64 2.65 GHz TBA 48 MB 20.00 MB 250W Xeon Platinum 8352Y 32 / 64 2.20 GHz TBA 48 MB 20.00 MB 205W Xeon Gold 6354 18 / 36 3.10 GHz TBA 27 MB 11.25 MB 205W Xeon Gold 6348 28 / 56 2.80 GHz TBA 42 MB 17.50 MB 235W Xeon Gold 6346 16 / 32 3.10 GHz TBA 24 MB 10.00 MB 205W Xeon Gold 6342 24 / 48 2.70 GHz TBA 36 MB 15.00 MB 220W Xeon Gold 6338 32 / 64 2.00 GHz TBA 48 MB 20.00 MB 205W Xeon Gold 6336Y 24 / 48 2.40 GHz TBA 36 MB 15.00 MB 185W Xeon Gold 6334 8 / 16 3.50 GHz TBA 12 MB 5.000 MB 165W Xeon Gold 6330 28 / 56 2.00 GHz TBA 42 MB 17.50 MB 205W Xeon Gold 6326 16 / 32 2.80 GHz TBA 24 MB 10.00 MB 185W Xeon Gold 5320 26 / 52 2.20 GHz TBA 39 MB 16.25 MB 185W Xeon Gold 5318Y 24 / 48 2.00 GHz TBA 36 MB 15.00 MB 165W Xeon Gold 5317 12 / 24 2.80 GHz TBA 12 MB 7.500 MB 150W Xeon Gold 5315Y 8 / 16 3.00 GHz TBA 12 MB 5.000 MB 150W Xeon Silver 4316 20 / 40 2.30 GHz TBA 30 MB 12.50 MB 150W Xeon Silver 4314 16 / 32 2.30 GHz TBA 24 MB 10.00 MB 135W Xeon Silver 4310 12 / 24 2.10 GHz TBA 12 MB 7.500 MB 135W Xeon Silver 4309Y 8 / 16 2.60 GHz TBA 12 MB 5.000 MB 105W

Both AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon 3rd Gen server CPU lineups will be going up against each other soon. AMD has so far been disrupting the server market space and gaining share by offering an insane value with their EPYC CPUs and their efficiency, node, performance, compute advantage within the space has increased by a huge factor in the last couple of years while Intel lacked by relying on the same process and architecture for years. It will be hard for Intel to make a comeback with its Ice Lake-SP processors but it's a start and would set the foundation for Sapphire Rapids to be a game-changer for the company.

News Source: Momomo_US