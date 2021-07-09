Ambitious Fallout New Vegas Star Wars Open Worlds Mod Showcased in New Gameplay Video

An extremely ambitious Fallout New Vegas mod called Star Wars Open Worlds has been showcased in a brand new gameplay video shared online today.

The new video, which can be watched below, highlights an amazing recreation of the Star Wars universe inside the game developed by Obsidian. There's clearly still a lot of work to be done, but there's no denying that the development team is nailing the atmosphere already.

Spencer: Avowed Will Be Very Different from Elder Scrolls, I Want It to Be Obsidian’s Best Game Yet

The Fallout New Vegas Star Wars Open Worlds mo will feature 12 different planets to explore, full voice acting, unique skill and crafting systems, multiple factions, and plenty of side quests. A release date for the mod has not been confirmed, and it's likely we will not be able to play this mod anytime soon, given how ambitious it is. More information on the mod can be found on its Official Discord server.

Despite having been released a long time ago, the Fallout New Vegas modding community is incredibly active, continuing to release new projects to this day. Among the latest projects released online is The Frontier total conversion mod.

New Worldspace Design The Frontier is an open world, similar in size to the DC wasteland, featuring a fully snowy Portland Oregon, with real life landmarks and locations. New Gameplay Fight against new varieties and styles of enemies! Featuring a robust new vehicle system, dozens of interesting creatures, over 150 new weapons and hundreds of new armours, there’s a whole world of exploration. Unique FX Fallout New Vegas The Frontier mod brings you world class FX and experiences, with techniques that are used in modern VFX. Our FX are designed to be as performance friendly as possible, whilst blowing the gates open in terms of quality and “awesome-ness” Voice Acting The Frontier is a fully voiced experience, with over 24,000 lines of voiced dialogue, all provided by our talented voice acting cast and a few celebrity guests! We’ve aimed for as high a quality experience as we can in terms of voice acting. Voice Acting done with the help of Creators Network and Casting Call Club. Questing Featuring 3 major questlines following the NCR, the Legion and the Crusaders of Steel. Dozens of new side quests of varying length and complexity, with an incredible amount of worldbuilding to help bring the experience together.

Fallout New Vegas is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.