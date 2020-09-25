Amazon Luna Powered by 8 Teraflop NVIDIA T4 GPU, Full Launch Game Lineup Revealed

Yesterday Amazon announced their new cloud gaming service, Luna, but didn’t reveal what kind of hardware subscribers would be remotely accessing. Well, we now have the answer to that, courtesy of The Verge – Luna subscribers will be playing their games on a Windows-based EC2 G4 server instance, powered by an Intel Cascade Lake CPU and a NVIDIA T4 GPU. The NVIDIA T4 is designed for running on servers, but it’s based on the Turing architecture and should provide 8.1 teraflops of performance, making it roughly as powerful as a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. Of course, ray tracing is also supported.

So, Luna subscribers are getting access to some fairly capable hardware, but not quite top of the line – 4K gaming may be a challenge for some high-end titles. Really, it’s developers who will likely be happiest, as Amazon’s decision to go with a Windows-based system and a NVIDIA graphics card should make porting games to the platform very easy (Google opted for a Linux-based system and AMD processor for Stadia). As a result, Luna is launching with a much larger selection of games than Stadia did. Check out the full list of Luna launch titles, below.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Abzu

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Blasphemous

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Blazing Chrome

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Contra Anniversary Collection

Control

CrossCode

Deponia Doomsday

DiRT Rally 2.0

Everspace

Furi

Ghost of a Tale

Goodbye Deponia

Grid

Hard Reset Redux

Iconoclasts

Indivisible

Infinite Minigolf

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

Lumines Remastered

Metro Exodus

Mighty Switch Force! Collection

Obduction

Overcooked! 2

Panzer Dragoon Remake

Paper Beast

R-Type Dimensions EX

Redout: Solar Challenge Edition

Resident Evil 7

Rez Infinite

Rime

River City Girls

The Sexy Brutale

Shadow Tactics

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut

Sonic Mania Plus

Star Wars Pinball

SteamWorld Dig

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition

SteamWorld Quest

Super Mega Baseball 3

The Surge

The Surge 2

Sythentik: Legion Rising

Tacoma

Tangledeep

Tennis World Tour 2

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Thimbleweed Park

Valfaris

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

Wonder Boy: The Dragon Trap

XIII

Yoku’s Island Express

Yooka-Laylee

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Luna will be take a chapter from Amazon’s Prime Video service and offer subscriptions to additional channels with specific content – the first of these will be dedicated to Ubisoft and will offer day-one access to games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. The basic Luna+ channel, which includes all the games above, costs $6 per month.

Luna launches in early access sometime in early October. Initially, you’ll be able to play PC, Mac, Amazon’s Fire TV, and iOS devices. You can get more information, including how to request early access, right here.