Alphacool has announced the Eiswolf 2, an all-in-one, AIO for short, cooling system for Asus ROG Strix and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 MSI Ventus systems.

The Eiswolf 2 utilizes the Alphacool 360 millimeter NexXxos ST30 copper radiators and brass thread inserts, offering a large increase in the cooling process. It also uses 120 millimeter Aurora Rise fans that utilize a static pressure of 3.17 millimeters of water and a maximum flow of 119.8 m³/h of air, and speeds ranging from zero to 2500 RPMs controlled by PWM. Alphacool also uses their Eisblock Aurora water cooling system, cooling everything from voltage converters and graphics memory on top of what the GPU does.

Alphacool has released the compatibility of components that can be used with both the Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm RTX 3080 and 3090 ROG Strix with backplate and the Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360 millimeter RTX 3080 and 3090 Ventus with a backplate to tech website TechPowerUp.





Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360 mm RTX 3080/3090 ROG Strix with backplate Compatibility

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080, 10 GB GDDR6X, 2x HDMI, 3x DP

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 OC, 10 GB GDDR6X, 2x HDMI, 3x DP

ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti STRIX LC Liquid Cooled, 12 GB GDDR6X, 2x HDMI, 3x DP

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming, 12 GB GDDR6X, 2x HDMI, 3x DP

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC, 12 GB GDDR6X, 2x HDMI, 3x DP

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 OC, 24 GB GDDR6X, 2x HDMI, 3x DP

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090, 24 GB GDDR6X, 2x HDMI, 3x DP

Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360 mm RTX 3080/3090 Ventus with backplate Compatibility

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X 10G OC, 10 GB GDDR6X, HDMI, 3x DP

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X 12G OC, 12 GB GDDR6X, HDMI, 3x DP

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus 3X 24G, 24 GB GDDR6X, HDMI, 3x DP

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus 3X 24G OC, 24 GB GDDR6X, HDMI, 3x DP

The price for the ROG Strix version and the Ventus verison has a MSRP of 244,09€ each, or $288.07 for each.

















If you are interested in further information and also to purchase either the Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm RTX 3080 and 3090 Rog Strix or Ventus models, please follow this link to find out more.