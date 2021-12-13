Alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & AMD Radeon RX 7000 Equipped Mining Farm Spotted, Over 3 TH/s Effective Hash Rate

Now, this sounds crazy but an alleged mining farm equipped with next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards has been spotted over at Flexpool. Mining farms usually include several 100s or even 1000s of graphics cards running in parallel to mine the crypto gold but this specific setup is just bonkers and too good to be real.

Next-Gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & AMD Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards Equipped Mining Farm Spotted, Allegedly Over 3 TH/s Mining Rate

There is no way to validate if this mining farm actually houses the said graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD but it is currently up and running. There are three active workers attached to the mining account which include an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti (Overclock Test), AMD Radeon RX 7000 (OC Test), and AMD Radeon RX 7000 (Control Test).

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti worker is producing an estimated 1.2-1.3 TH/s. For comparison, a single GeForce RTX 3090 produces around 110-120 MH/s. It will take a setup of at least 10,000 RTX 3090's to produce a 1.2-1.3 TH/s hash rate. The worker tab doesn't show how many graphics cards are running on the setup but these definitely aren't just one. The AMD Radeon RX 7000 control test is producing an average of 657.3 GH/s while the Radeon RX 7000 Overclock test is producing a 580 GH/s hash rate.

The mining farm combined was able to produce up to 3.91 TH/s mining hash rate in Etherum and currently averages at 2.47 TH/s. Based on the average hash rate, the mining farm is able to output 5 ETH per day and has a monthly estimated payout of over $4 million US. Each transaction is worth around $20,000 US (every 3 hours). The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPUs are going to be part of the next-gen gaming lineup and are not expected to launch till the end of 2022. The mining farm that has been spotted joined 12 days ago & has already raised the network difficulty to 11PH since.

Now, this could all be just a huge-scale mining farm with dedicated ASIC miners or existing graphics cards being given names of next-gen parts to make it stand out from the rest. But then again, if this was true, which is highly unlikely, then NVIDIA and AMD's next-gen lineup is definitely going to be gobbled up by a new wave of miners hungry for the massive crypto-mining potential that these chips pack.