AMD’s Flagship Navi 31 GPU Based on Next-Gen RDNA 3 Architecture Has Reportedly Been Taped Out

AMD is hard on work to ready their next-generation RDNA 3 lineup and it looks like the flagship Navi 31 GPU for the upcoming Radeon RX lineup has been taped out today. A tweet from leaker, Greymon55, suggests that AMD has taped out its flagship graphics chip for 2022.

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture Powered Navi 31 GPU For Next-Gen Flagship Radeon RX Graphics Card Reportedly Taped Out

Back in August, the same leaker reported that AMD will be taping out its flagship RDNA 3 GPU, the Navi 31, in two months and it looks like today is the day as the leaker has now tweeted out that the flagship is ready! Now taping out doesn't mean that we are close to launch but it is one of the many key milestones in chip development. It will be sometime before the chip achieves power on by AMD themselves and then we are going to start seeing the first engineering samples begin to roll out to key partners.

Next generation flagship graphics card has been taped out. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) October 29, 2021

As for the launch, the RDNA 3 based AMD Radeon RX 7000 series is expected within the second half of 2022. So we are still a good while away from launch but it's good to hear such development mile-stones from the back-channel.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 GPUs For Radeon RX 7800/7900 Series

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs.

The Navi 31 GPU configuration shown here features two GCD's (Graphics Core Die) and a single MCD (Multi-Cache Die). Each GCD has 3 Shader Engines (6 in total) and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 6 per GCD / 12 in total). Each Shader Array is composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 30 per GCD / 60 in total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 240 per GCD / 480 in total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 7,680 cores per GCD and 15,360 cores in total.

The Navi 31 (RDNA 3) MCD will be linked to the dual GCD's via a next-generation Infinity Fabric interconnect and feature 256-512 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 4 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 8 32-bit memory controllers for a 256-bit bus interface.

There have been several rumors stating that the upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs are going to outperform whatever NVIDIA has to offer in terms of rasterization performance. It looks like AMD will take the lead by offering the first MCM-powered GPUs under its Radeon RX graphics card lineup. But at the same time, NVIDIA is expected to quickly transition to its MCM GPU lineup which will offer over 3x performance boost over Ampere GPUs.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM MCM Shader Engines 4 2 4 (2 per GCD) 6 (3 per GCD) GPU WGPs 40 20 40 (20 per GCD) 60 (30 per GCD) SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 40 80

160 (Total) 120

240 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 5120 5120 7689 Cores (Total) 5120 5120 10240 15360 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Infinity Cache 128 MB 256 MB 384 MB 512 MB Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7800 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? TBP 330W ~200W ~300W ~400W Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2021? Q4 2021? Q4 2021?