AMD’s Flagship Navi 31 GPU Based on Next-Gen RDNA 3 Architecture Has Reportedly Been Taped Out

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD RDNA 3 Based Navi 31 Flagship Gaming GPU For Radeon RX Graphics Card

AMD is hard on work to ready their next-generation RDNA 3 lineup and it looks like the flagship Navi 31 GPU for the upcoming Radeon RX lineup has been taped out today. A tweet from leaker, Greymon55, suggests that AMD has taped out its flagship graphics chip for 2022.

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture Powered Navi 31 GPU For Next-Gen Flagship Radeon RX Graphics Card Reportedly Taped Out

Back in August, the same leaker reported that AMD will be taping out its flagship RDNA 3 GPU, the Navi 31, in two months and it looks like today is the day as the leaker has now tweeted out that the flagship is ready! Now taping out doesn't mean that we are close to launch but it is one of the many key milestones in chip development. It will be sometime before the chip achieves power on by AMD themselves and then we are going to start seeing the first engineering samples begin to roll out to key partners.

AMD EPYC Turin Zen 5 CPUs Rumored To Feature Up To 256 Cores & 192 Core Configurations, Max 600W Configurable TDPs

As for the launch, the RDNA 3 based AMD Radeon RX 7000 series is expected within the second half of 2022. So we are still a good while away from launch but it's good to hear such development mile-stones from the back-channel.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 GPUs For Radeon RX 7800/7900 Series

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs.

A preliminary block diagram of AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 based Navi 31 GPU that will power the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. (Image Credits: Olrak)
The Navi 31 GPU configuration shown here features two GCD's (Graphics Core Die) and a single MCD (Multi-Cache Die). Each GCD has 3 Shader Engines (6 in total) and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 6 per GCD / 12 in total). Each Shader Array is composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 30 per GCD / 60 in total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 240 per GCD / 480 in total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 7,680 cores per GCD and 15,360 cores in total.

AMD Grows Revenue In Sixth Straight Quarter Reveal Q3 2021 Results

The Navi 31 (RDNA 3) MCD will be linked to the dual GCD's via a next-generation Infinity Fabric interconnect and feature 256-512 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 4 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 8 32-bit memory controllers for a 256-bit bus interface.

There have been several rumors stating that the upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs are going to outperform whatever NVIDIA has to offer in terms of rasterization performance. It looks like AMD will take the lead by offering the first MCM-powered GPUs under its Radeon RX graphics card lineup. But at the same time, NVIDIA is expected to quickly transition to its MCM GPU lineup which will offer over 3x performance boost over Ampere GPUs.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU NameNavi 21Navi 33Navi 32Navi 31
GPU Process7nm6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm
GPU PackageMonolithicMonolithicMCMMCM
Shader Engines424 (2 per GCD)6 (3 per GCD)
GPU WGPs402040 (20 per GCD)60 (30 per GCD)
SPs Per WGP128256256256
Compute Units (Per Die) 804080
160 (Total)		120
240 (Total)
Cores (Per Die)5120512051207689
Cores (Total)512051201024015360
Memory Bus256-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Infinity Cache128 MB256 MB384 MB512 MB
Flagship SKURadeon RX 6900 XTXRadeon RX 7700 XT?Radeon RX 7800 XT?Radeon RX 7900 XT?
TBP330W~200W~300W~400W
LaunchQ4 2020Q4 2021?Q4 2021?Q4 2021?
Which next-generation GPUs are you looking forward to the most?
View Results
