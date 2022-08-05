Alleged AMD Ryzen 9 7900X “Zen 4” CPU Offers Over 50% Cache Bandwidth Versus Zen 3

An alleged AIDA64 cache & memory benchmark of the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X "Zen 4" Desktop CPU has been published by leaker, HXL, showing a 50% bandwidth gain over Zen 3.

Alleged AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 3 CPU Offers Over 50% Higher Bandwidth Than Zen 3

HXL seems to have managed to get his hands on what seems to be the AIDA64 cache and memory benchmark result of an alleged AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Desktop CPU based on the Zen 4 architecture. The benchmark specifically shows the L3 bandwidth and latency figures which are seemingly going to get a much bigger performance bump than Zen 3. And before we get into the numbers, let's talk about the specifications of the Ryzen 9 7900X which we leaked yesterday.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, which as the name suggests, would come equipped with 12 cores and 24 threads. The CPU comes with an even higher base clock of 4.7 GHz and a boost clock adjusted at 5.6 GHz across a single core. The CPU retains its 170W TDP and gets 76 MB of cache (64 MB L3 + 12 MB L2). The CPU will be positioned in the same ballpark as the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X but with a CPU performance that would shake the ground from below the Core i7-12700K.

Now coming to the benchmark, we get 1494.8 GB/s in Memory Read, 1445.7 GB/s bandwidth in Memory Write, 1476.6 GB/s bandwidth in Memory Copy, and a latency of 10.1ns. Now we don't know what kind of specifications the entire system was running but it should be using the DDR5 DRAM.

For comparison purposes, we quickly put together our test bed and ran the Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and Core i9-12900K through the same tests. The Ryzen platform was running DDR4-3800 while the Intel platform was running DDR5-6000 memory. The results are below:

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X AIDA64 Cache & Memory Benchmark L3 Read L3 Write L3 Copy Latency 0 400 800 1200 1600 2000 2400 0 400 800 1200 1600 2000 2400 Ryzen 9 7900X Core i9-12900K Ryzen 9 5900X Ryzen 7 5800X3D

As you can see in the benchmarks, the alleged AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12 Core CPU delivers a 47% increase in L3 bandwidth over the Alder Lake and over 50% increase versus its Zen 3-powered predecessor. The difference widens in the L3 copy metric where the chip is almost 3 times faster than the Alder Lake CPU. In latency, the chip delivers the lowest timing of all with an interconnect speed of 10.1ns whereas the Alder Lake CPU has a time delay of twice as much at 21.8ns. Do note that in latency figures, we are talking timing, and the lower the better.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs will offer as much as 80 MB of cache compared to 68 MB of total cache on Raptor Lake CPUs so they might retain higher bandwidth and better latency in cache-specific benchmarks. With that said, we got the launch approaching soon next month with a final unveiling of the specs and prices later this month.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W ~$700 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W ~$600 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W ~$300 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W ~$200 US