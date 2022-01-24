All M2 iPad Pro Models Tipped to Feature mini-LED; Expected to Launch This Fall

If we are getting an updated iPad Air 5 later this year, it is a given that Apple intends on refreshing its iPad Pro family too, and with more upgrades than you might think. One tipster believes that all members of the premium tablet range will be treated to mini-LED panels, along with an improved M2 chipset.

Some Doubts Continue to Linger for the M2 iPad Pro Models With Regards to Wireless Charging

While Dylan has not mentioned on Twitter how the M2 would compare against the M1, we might have an idea, but we will get to that in a while. We reported a while back that the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro would get a mini-LED, which would be a major upgrade considering that the current model has a Liquid Retina IPS LCD panel. With the new display, customers will experience deeper blacks, higher color contrast, increased brightness, and improved color accuracy.

All these improvements will lead to an enjoyable experience when doing stuff like media consumption or content creation. The M2 powering all upcoming tablets are reported to be ‘marginally faster’ than the M1, with an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core CPU expected to be part of the specifications. The M1 was limited to up to an 8-core GPU, so while the M2 is said to retain the same number of CPU cores as its predecessor, Apple may improve its power efficiency and possibly increase CPU clock speeds, resulting in improved performance.

The M2 iPad Pro is coming in the Fall. I have heard nothing but concerns from multiple sources with regards to its Wireless Charging/MagSafe capabilities. All iPad Pro models will have a MiniLED display. AirPods Pro 2 are also on track for a Fall release. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 23, 2022

However, not everything is sunshine and rainbows, as the tipster states that the new iPad Pro may have problems as far as wireless charging is concerned. According to a previous report, Apple canceled a version of the iPad Pro with a glass back due to durability concerns and is instead looking to make a larger Apple-shaped glass cutout at the back to allow for wireless charging. Whether or not this feature makes it to the final version, we will update our readers.

We also have some information concerning Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro, which are said to arrive in the fall, just like the M2 iPad Pro family.

