Alienware Unveils Concept Nyx: A Local Edge Computing Platform Allowing Multiple Games To Be Run Simultaneously on Any Device

Dell's Alienware division has come up with an interesting concept of the future known as Nyx which will allow gamers within a single household to play multiple games, simultaneously.

An R&D project proposed by Alienware's EIG (Experience Innovation Group), Concept Nyx aims to revolutionize the way you play at your home, whether alone or with your friends. The idea is really simple, to provide gaming access to everyone within your home. For example, imagine yourself on your desktop PC playing some game, your roommates in the living room gaming on their tablets & laptops, and some casually playing some game on their mobile. But then, you plan on going down to your living room and playing the same game that was running on your desktop PC on your 50+ inch TV in a seamless manner. That's the idea behind Concept Nyx.

But to do this, you'd require a very expensive and powerful local setup. One solution is to go the cloud gaming route but a drawback is usually the latency associated with such platforms as the data needs to travel to you from servers that are really far. While some solutions such as GeForce Now are making things accessible for everyone, the local processing advantage cannot be beaten.

As such, Concept Nyx is to deliver edge computing through the use of high-performance game processing at your home, and since it is being done locally, you don't have to worry about latency or bandwidth issues. Nyx is proposed to offer multiplayer latency in single-digits (ms) and it will be powerful enough to handle four-game streams simultaneously while supporting smart switching on the various platforms that will be supported by it.

This certainly sounds like a really cool idea & Alienware did show a prototype build of Concept Nyx, featuring a large RGB lit base and a black colored chassis on the top. It looks like a combination of a console and a set-up box. Alienware also showed a handheld controller which looks very futuristic with its white and black color scheme and RGB-lit thumbsticks. It also makes use of a USB Type-C connector to charge. Currently, there are no words on the specifications, pricing, or availability of Nyx but we can expect more information in 2022. Following is the full press release: