Alienware Concept Polaris Is An External GPU Enclosure That Can House Up To 16-Inch Graphics Cards & Comes With Built-In Liquid Cooling
While Concept Nyx takes the household gaming experience to the next level, Alienware's Concept Polaris aims to turn portable gaming solutions into enthusiast-tier machines.
Alienware Concept Polaris: External GPU Enclosure, 16-Inch Graphics Cards Support & Built-In Liquid Cooling
In 2014, Alienware introduced its Graphics Amplifier, an external GPU solution that could house up to 10.5-inch graphics cards, and came with an internal PSU. Since then, there have been many eGPU options in the market such as the Razer Core X (13-inch support), AORUS RTX 3080 gaming box (6.65-inch support), and CoolerMaster MasterCase EG200 (12.79-inch support).
Alienware has now decided to offer an upgraded eGPU solution in the form of Concept Polaris that will specifically be targeting its core user-base, enthusiasts. The new solution is said to feature the futuristic Alienware Legend 2.0 ID theme which houses good cable routing & Alien FX loop lighting. Furthermore, the enclosure itself will see a change in the form of a more spacious interior that is made possible by removing the internal PSU and rerouting the power through dual 330W adapters (AC). A more powerful variant can also utilize dual 425W AC adapters so even the most powerful of GPUs wouldn't have any compatibility issues with the enclosure.
Talking about compatibility, Alienware has outlined that its Concept Polaris enclosure would come with the support of graphics cards with up to 16-inch length. This makes Polaris the largest of all e GPU boxes and can even house the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X, one of the biggest graphics cards ever made. Furthermore, the enclosure also comes with its own built-in liquid cooling in the form of the 240mm Cryo Tech design which also features Alienware's own Element 31 TIM. So you get better cooling performance and the ability to push performance even further through manual overclocking or leaving it to Alienware's Command Center to do the work for you.
For connectivity options, Alienware has proposed several options including Thunderbolt 3, 4, and USB 4. It also rocks a separate USB-A, USB-C, and 2.5Gb Ethernet port. While credits go to AORUS for releasing the first liquid cooling enclosure, Alienware's solution will certainly stand out with its more spacious room and support for virtually any graphics card, taking the whole portable gaming ecosystem to the next level. Alienware hasn't provided a release date yet but we can expect launch around late 2022.
Following is the full press release of the Alienware Concept Polaris eGPU solution:
Alienware Explores the Evolution of eGPUs with Concept Polaris
Authored by Umar Khan – Alienware Product Experience Planner
The Alienware community may remember when we launched the Alienware Graphics Amplifier in 2014. This was our take on the Gaming eGPU (external Graphics Processing Unit). It was praised for its performance enhancing feature set and helped gamers take their laptop’s graphics performance to previously unreachable levels.
As the needs of the gaming community evolve and change, we constantly look at how to bring unique experiences and take performance to the next level. This can lead to net new innovations and the exploration of different product categories, or it can even rewrite the definition of an existing solution. We believe Concept Polaris is the latter. Concepts like this are just one of the many ways we develop, test and refine features and solutions. It’s how we push the boundaries for the performance-driven enthusiast as we think about the future.
Concept Polaris takes everything we learned about the Alienware Graphics Amplifier from our teams, customers and our community to improve upon that past innovation. When designing this concept, we first defined who we were building this for: the core Alienware customer. A performance-driven enthusiast. We also saw a lot of cross functionality for gaming creators that would benefit from desktop level graphics in their mobile gaming solutions. And finally, we were conscious of where and how people are gaming now, knowing that working from home has transformed the real estate of the battle station set up.
Now, let us take you on a tour of Concept Polaris. Starting on the outside, this iteration of Concept Polaris has the futuristic Alienware Legend 2.0 ID with its soft rounded edges, meaningful cable routing and the Alien FX loop lighting. And it can be oriented both vertically and horizontally, making it ideal for those with limited desk space.
For power, we removed the built-in power supply and provide power through dual AC adapter solutions. One iteration of Concept Polaris delivers power through two 330w AC adapters and, in another variant, we can utilize two 425w AC adapters. This allows us to deliver the dedicated power needed for desktop gaming graphics, while reducing the occupied internal space.
The inside is just as beautiful as the outside. You will find that the dimensions of this concept allows for off-the-shelf full-size 16-inch desktop gaming graphics cards. This is liquid cooled – of course – with our 240mm Cryo-TechTM cooling solution including our thermal interface material, Element 31. With that kind of cooling architecture, overclocking your GPU natively with Alienware Command Center to reach its unrealized potential could never be easier.
Accessibility to this experience is something to consider as well. Unlike the earlier Alienware Graphics Amplifier, which was designed for Alienware products, Concept Polaris could provide connectivity through Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4 and USB-4, giving it the ability to open up desktop gaming graphics performance to a broad range of laptops. It doesn’t stop there either, Concept Polaris features USB-A, USB-C and 2.5Gb ethernet ports – which could arm users with a central hub to expand their ecosystem further.
To wrap it up, Concept Polaris is one of our most recent takes on how we could reimagine delivering even more performance options to gamers and potentially expand the gaming ecosystem. It’s a device that brings you the inspiring design of Legend 2.0 in a small form factor - considerate of your limited desktop real estate.
It’s a device that enhances your laptop’s performance above expectations – providing desktop-level graphical strength thanks to GPU overlocking and Element-31 cooling.
It’s a device that provides the versatility to connect your gaming weaponry – whether it’s just a keyboard or mouse, or the full network capability needed for those looking to make their mark as a gaming influencer.
Of course, it is a concept and many of these features and ambitions will evolve and change and, perhaps, even the purpose of the device will be redefined. We’re not just looking to innovate for innovation’s sake though – let us know what you think! We want to hear your thoughts as we continue to explore concepts like this for the near future!
