Alienware Concept Polaris Is An External GPU Enclosure That Can House Up To 16-Inch Graphics Cards & Comes With Built-In Liquid Cooling

While Concept Nyx takes the household gaming experience to the next level, Alienware's Concept Polaris aims to turn portable gaming solutions into enthusiast-tier machines.

Alienware Concept Polaris: External GPU Enclosure, 16-Inch Graphics Cards Support & Built-In Liquid Cooling

In 2014, Alienware introduced its Graphics Amplifier, an external GPU solution that could house up to 10.5-inch graphics cards, and came with an internal PSU. Since then, there have been many eGPU options in the market such as the Razer Core X (13-inch support), AORUS RTX 3080 gaming box (6.65-inch support), and CoolerMaster MasterCase EG200 (12.79-inch support).

Alienware launches 34-inch Curved QD-OLED, The World’s First Quantum-Dot OLED Gaming Monitor







Alienware has now decided to offer an upgraded eGPU solution in the form of Concept Polaris that will specifically be targeting its core user-base, enthusiasts. The new solution is said to feature the futuristic Alienware Legend 2.0 ID theme which houses good cable routing & Alien FX loop lighting. Furthermore, the enclosure itself will see a change in the form of a more spacious interior that is made possible by removing the internal PSU and rerouting the power through dual 330W adapters (AC). A more powerful variant can also utilize dual 425W AC adapters so even the most powerful of GPUs wouldn't have any compatibility issues with the enclosure.

Talking about compatibility, Alienware has outlined that its Concept Polaris enclosure would come with the support of graphics cards with up to 16-inch length. This makes Polaris the largest of all e GPU boxes and can even house the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X, one of the biggest graphics cards ever made. Furthermore, the enclosure also comes with its own built-in liquid cooling in the form of the 240mm Cryo Tech design which also features Alienware's own Element 31 TIM. So you get better cooling performance and the ability to push performance even further through manual overclocking or leaving it to Alienware's Command Center to do the work for you.







For connectivity options, Alienware has proposed several options including Thunderbolt 3, 4, and USB 4. It also rocks a separate USB-A, USB-C, and 2.5Gb Ethernet port. While credits go to AORUS for releasing the first liquid cooling enclosure, Alienware's solution will certainly stand out with its more spacious room and support for virtually any graphics card, taking the whole portable gaming ecosystem to the next level. Alienware hasn't provided a release date yet but we can expect launch around late 2022.











Following is the full press release of the Alienware Concept Polaris eGPU solution: