Alanah Pearce is in Cyberpunk 2077 as Part of The Nomad Lifepath; New Screenshot Released

Former IGN host and gaming journalist, Alanah Pearce, is an NPC in Cyberpunk 2077 as part of The Nomad lifepath.

Pearce announced the joyful news via Twitter and through a freshly-released video on Youtube. While she can’t spoil too much regarding her character in the game, she did reveal that she has her own quest as part of The Nomad path.

“I’m not allowed to give you any details about my quest, but I CAN tell you I’m exclusively in the Nomad life path”, she wrote on Twitter.

WOAH NEW #CYBERPUNK 2077 SCREENSHOT! Except it’s me. Literally in the game 😭🙌🏻. I am EXTREMELY EXCITED to announce that I voice a character in, and was 3D modeled for, @CyberpunkGame! pic.twitter.com/53fZ37Av98 — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) September 17, 2020

According to Pearce, her character model features her own face shape alongside her nose and mouth. We’ve included her new video down below:

Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing on November 19th for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The game will also arrive on Stadia later this year. CDPR’s highly-anticipated title will also be playable on Microsoft’s next-gen consoles and PS5 once available. At a later date, a free upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of next-gen hardware, will become available for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions respectively.

Be sure to check out the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series trailer that the game received earlier this month down below