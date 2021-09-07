Alan Wake Remastered Confirmed by Series Writer Sam Lake

Remedy Entertainment's writer that brought Alan Wake and Alan Wake's American Nightmare has just confirmed that the development of the previously leaked Alan Wake Remastered is currently in its finishing stages. This announcement was made on the community website The Sudden Stop. The Remaster will be released on Xbox, PC (via Epic Games Store), and, for the first time ever, PlayStation.

Sam Lake commented the following:

The remaster is coming because of your support for Alan Wake through the years. That is why we felt it was fitting to make this announcement here, at The Sudden Stop, which has been an integral part of the Remedy community since back in 2012, when it started out as an Alan Wake fansite. The original game was only available for Xbox 360 and a few years later, PC. We are thrilled about the opportunity to bring the remastered version out for a new generation of platforms. I am excited to hear what you think about Alan Wake. Alan Wake Remastered is the original experience you fell in love with all those years ago. We did not want to change that. But the visuals all around, including the character model of Alan Wake himself and the cinematics, have been updated and improved with some choice next-generation upgrades.

As mentioned before, the game was leaked by retailer Rakuten Taiwan. The retailer listed an October 5 release date alongside Xbox, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 versions. While the retail listings offered a placeholder image and the soft confirmation of the title's release date, they didn't offer any additional information regarding improvements that will be included in the remaster, be it graphical or gameplay-related.

The Remaster is aiming to be released during Fall 2021. "This is for you. I hope you enjoy it, either again, like meeting an old friend, or for the first time." Said Sam Lake while closing off his letter to the community.