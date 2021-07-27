Akasa Announces the KS7 Ultra Low-Profile CPU Cooler

Akasa has announced the KS7 CPU cooler, which offers support for both the Intel 1200 and Intel 115x CPU socket while maintaining an overall height of 16 mm. The KS7 CPU Cooler features a simple black and low-profile design, making it perfect for small form factor builds or mATX builds. Akasa has yet to announce any pricing information or when this CPU cooler will be available for purchase.

The KS7 CPU Cooler may be perfect for your next small form factor PC build, allowing your CPU to stay cool during heavy workloads

The KS7 CPU cooler features a simple black and silver color scheme, with the 64 mm sitting in the mono-block radiator. This smaller design allows for this CPU cooler to be easily implemented into nearly any small form factor build or mATX builds, which see its space as a premium compared to larger PC builds. It features a black color scheme for the mono-block, and the only specs of colors are the mounting screws and the sticker located on the front of the 64 mm fan.

The 64 mm fan features a speed range of 2,200 RPM up to 4,000 RPM and will produce up to 32.8 dBA of noise, keeping your CPU cool while keeping the level of noise from your PC reduced. This reduction in noise makes this CPU cooler perfect for PCs that sit close to you or are located on your desk. This fan connects through a single 4-pin PWN input, allowing for better control through your motherboard's BIOS.

Akasa has stated that this CPU cooler can support a CPU with a maximum TDP of 35-watts; this is due to the smaller aluminum mono-block, which is exhausted radially due to the 64 mm fan that is inset into the mono-block. The cooling capacity of 35 watts means that this slim CPU cooler can keep the Intel Core i9-10900T processor cool during heavy workloads while only creating 32.8 dBA of noise. This cooler has a maximum weight of 105 grams, and the EBR bearing is rated for up to 40,000 hours.

Akasa has yet to announce any pricing information or when this CPU cooler will be available for purchase.