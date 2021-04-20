AirTags Accessories Start Showing Up on Various Retail Website

Apple's Spring Loaded event is just a few hours away, and we have started seeing some leaks as to what devices will be unveiled. We have already heard that Apple might not be bringing in a lot of new, revolutionary tech, but the company is still releasing some interesting products, and one of them will be AirTags.

Just hours before the official launch, third-party accessories have started showing up on various online retailers. Etsy, eBay, and Walmart have already listed keychains that you can use to attach your AirTags. MacRumors also received renders of silicon straps that allow the AirTags to be strapped to bigger items like your wallets or your AirPods case. For those wondering, this is how the silicone straps look like.

3rd Party AirTags Accessories are Already Up for Sale on Numerous Retailers

For those who have not guessed already, AirTags will be Tile-like trackers designed to keep track of your everyday items. Once you have paired them with your devices, your AirTags will show under the Items tab in Find My app on iPhones, iPads, and Mac. We expect the AirTags to use Bluetooth along with ultra-wideband networking found in the Apple U1 chip that is available in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series, along with the new Apple Watch, and HomePod Mini.

These accessories appearing online is not something surprising. The same happens whenever an Android phone comes out; you see case leaks and screen protectors posted on several retailers online. Therefore, it is only fair that the same is happening with AirTags and the corresponding accessories.

AirTags do make up for a great accessory for anyone who regularly uses their belongings; while I cannot ever imagine myself using these thanks to my minimalist everyday carry, these AirTags could make up for a wonderful accessory for my partner who is sure to lose something at some point in time. Apple's Spring Loaded event goes live in just a few hours, and you can catch it here.