The AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds Can Be Yours For Under $35 With This Amazing Discount Offer

Earbuds are extremely popular now and you can get a good pair for yourself as well. You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars especially when we have such a good deal for you. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the latest version of the best-selling AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds. The discount offer will expire in a couple of days, so you should hurry up and avail it right away. If you want to buy yourself a present, this should be it!

AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds features

These earbuds are extremely advanced and they come at a great price. They offer top-notch sound quality, wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0 technology and much more. A better battery life, better connectivity and better sound. What more do you need? Here are highlights of what the AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds deal has in store for you:

Enjoy crisp Bluetooth 5.0 audio for up to 4 hours on a single charge

Easily pairs w/ Apple and Android devices

Listen to your favorite songs without the hassle of tangled wires

Wear comfortably & for longer thanks to their sleek, ergonomic design

Wear to gym thanks to new water resistant design

Use with Siri or Google Assistant with its new voice assistant compatibility

Cut the clutter w/ convenient wireless charging

Pair even more seamlessly w/ your device thanks to new upgrdes

Get helpful battery status updates every time you pair AirSounds Pro w/ your device

Enjoy an updated, even sleeker design

Get an extra charge on the go w/ the included portable charging case

Specs

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0

Operating Distance: up to 33 feet (10 meters)

Playtime: up to 4 hours

Playtime With Charging Case: Additional 8 hours music/talk time

Charging Time: 1 hour (Earbuds), 2 hours (Case)

Battery Capacity: 50 mAh (Earbuds), 400 mAh (Case)

Includes

AirSounds Pro

Lightning charging cable

User guide

Original Price AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $129.99

Wccftech Discount Price AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $34.99

Use code MerrySave15 to get 15% off