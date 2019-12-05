The AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds Can Be Yours For Under $35 With This Amazing Discount Offer

By
1 hour ago
Submit
AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Earbuds are extremely popular now and you can get a good pair for yourself as well. You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars especially when we have such a good deal for you. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the latest version of the best-selling AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds. The discount offer will expire in a couple of days, so you should hurry up and avail it right away. If you want to buy yourself a present, this should be it!

AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds features

These earbuds are extremely advanced and they come at a great price. They offer top-notch sound quality, wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0 technology and much more. A better battery life, better connectivity and better sound. What more do you need? Here are highlights of what the AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds deal has in store for you:

  •  Enjoy crisp Bluetooth 5.0 audio for up to 4 hours on a single charge
  •  Easily pairs w/ Apple and Android devices
  •  Listen to your favorite songs without the hassle of tangled wires
  •  Wear comfortably & for longer thanks to their sleek, ergonomic design
  •  Wear to gym thanks to new water resistant design
  •  Use with Siri or Google Assistant with its new voice assistant compatibility
  •  Cut the clutter w/ convenient wireless charging
  •  Pair even more seamlessly w/ your device thanks to new upgrdes
  •  Get helpful battery status updates every time you pair AirSounds Pro w/ your device
  •  Enjoy an updated, even sleeker design
  •  Get an extra charge on the go w/ the included portable charging case

Specs

  •  Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0
  •  Operating Distance: up to 33 feet (10 meters)
  •  Playtime: up to 4 hours
  •  Playtime With Charging Case: Additional 8 hours music/talk time
  •  Charging Time: 1 hour (Earbuds), 2 hours (Case)
  •  Battery Capacity: 50 mAh (Earbuds), 400 mAh (Case)

Includes

  •  AirSounds Pro
  •  Lightning charging cable
  •  User guide

Original Price AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $129.99
Wccftech Discount Price AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $34.99
Use code MerrySave15 to get 15% off

Submit

Related