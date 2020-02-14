AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer This Valentine’s Day – Avail Now

Looking for a last minute valentine’s gift for someone or even yourself? Well, look no further because you have come to the right place. Headphones and earbuds make the perfect gifts now because they can be pretty expensive at times. A good pair of earbuds can go a long way but you have to make the right kind of investment. Wccftech is offering you an amazing discount offer on the AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.

AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds features

This amazing new upgraded pair offers users much better connectivity and user experience. They have a number of features like wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0 technology, great design, even better connectivity, battery life and more. Here are highlights of what the AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds has in store for you:

Enjoy crisp Bluetooth 5.0 audio for up to 4 hours on a single charge

Easily pairs w/ Apple & Android devices

Listen to your favorite songs without the hassle of tangled wires

Wear comfortably & for longer thanks to their sleek, ergonomic design

Wear to the gym thanks to new water-resistant design

Use w/ Siri or Google Assistant with its new voice assistant compatibility

Cut the clutter w/ convenient wireless charging

Pair even more seamlessly w/ your device thanks to new upgrades

Get helpful battery status updates every time you pair AirSounds Pro w/ your device

Enjoy an updated, even sleeker design

Get an extra charge on the go w/ the included portable charging case

Specs

Color: matte pink

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.0

Operating distance: up to 33 feet (10 meters)

Playtime: up to 4 hours

Playtime with charging case: additional 8 hours music/talk time

Charging time: 1 hour (earbuds), 2 hours (case)

Battery capacity: 50 mAh (earbuds), 400 mAh (case)

Manufacturer's 90-day warranty

Includes

AirSounds Pro (Matte Pink)

Lightning charging cable

User guide

Original Price AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $129.99

Wccftech Discount Price AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $34.99

Valentine's Day special deal: Another 10% off with code LOVE10 (expires 2/14)