AirPods Pro Now Shipping with New MagSafe Charging Case

If you bought a brand new pair of AirPods Pro, you’ll receive the new charging case with MagSafe magnets for alignment.

MagSafe Arrives on the AirPods Pro Charging Case, Available for Same Price of $249

The case is essentially the same as the previous one but now has built-in magnets for aligning perfectly with the MagSafe charger Apple sells. The case remains compatible with any Qi charger but thanks to the addition of magnets, the MagSafe puck will now snap into place for the perfect wireless charging experience.

AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

You are not getting extra battery life with this case, keep that in mind. It’s still rated for 24 hours of battery life, unlike 30 hours which the AirPods 3 get.

The most interesting thing is, Apple hasn’t changed the pricing of the AirPods Pro at all and they still retail for $249. They just quietly updated the charging case to include MagSafe capabilities.

Apple announced the AirPods 3 yesterday and they were the first earbuds from the company that included the new MagSafe wireless charging case. It only made sense that this feature was available in the AirPods Pro as well.