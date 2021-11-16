AirPods Pro Firmware 4A402 Rolling Out Now

Apple is currently rolling out new AirPods Pro firmware 4A402 to all users around the globe. Here’s how to check if you have it or not.

Apple Rolling Out New 4A402 Firmware for All AirPods Pro Users

It was just last month Apple released a brand new software update for its wireless headphone lineup which added Find My support. And today, the company is releasing a brand new firmware update for AirPods Pro users, bringing the version up to 4A402.

Given that this update is available for the AirPods Pro only, therefore we are assuming that it is a quick bug fix release, nothing else. You can, however, check which firmware you have installed on your device in a few easy steps.

Simply connect your AirPods Pro to your iPhone or iPad, then go to Settings > Bluetooth, tap on the ‘i’ button next to the AirPods Pro name and check the firmware version from here. If it says 4A402 then you are obviously on the latest release.

Keep in mind that you can’t manually install these updates on your AirPods and they will be delivered to you over the air in time. Just make sure your AirPods Pro are connected to your iPhone or iPad, usually that helps push the update to the AirPods faster, but it’s not exactly a guarantee.