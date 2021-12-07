Apple’s AirPods, AirPods Pro Look Incredible When Viewed Through a CT Scan

Last time, we showed you that Apple was working on an AirPods prototype that featured a transparent housing and charger, and while it is disappointing that this variant did not make it through the mass production phase, you can see what Apple’s wireless earbuds’ innards look like when viewed through a CT scan. These images are spectacular.

Latest Images Show All of Apple’s Wireless Earbuds, Including the Newly Launched AirPods 3

Thanks to the Scan of the Month’s December scan, we get a look at Apple’s AirPods, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro on how they were made through a CT scan, and it is safe to say that the company’s design and engineering team would have had a difficult time collaborating. Scan of the Month recalls that Apple’s first-generation AirPods were expected to launch in October 2016 but were delayed. The CT scan provides a clearer picture of why these were released later.

“Packed into the area behind the speaker is a cluster of rigid-flex electronics. The construction would make an origamist blush. Holding the folds without creasing the flexible substrate during assembly is vital and tricky.”

Design-wise, the AirPods Pro introduced a different look, and gave the wearer new features such as Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. The CT scan shows how Apple re-arranged the components, including the battery, which is now present on the head.

“To deliver these upgrades, Apple completely redesigned the internals of the earbuds. The battery has moved from the stem to the head; the electronics cluster also stayed in the head. A very dense PCB simplifies the assembly by concentrating the electronics into a single component.”

Next, comes the AirPods 3, which may not provide customers with the features of the AirPods Pro, but at least you get to witness that impressive design change. The CT scan once again shows how Apple reduced the stem’s size while incorporating the major components.

“The electronics and batteries fully switched positions from the first-generation AirPods, electronics to the stems, and batteries to the head. A single PCBA contains most components leaving a few distributed sensors.”

You can check out all these impressive-looking CT scan images by clicking on the source link below

News Source: Scan of the Month