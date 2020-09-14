AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Firmware 3A283 Now Available

Apple has released a brand new firmware update for AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, bringing the version number to 3A283.

Firmware Version 3A283 for AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Now Available

AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 have been treated to a bunch of firmware updates in the past. The last one was 2D27 which was released just a couple of months ago and 2D15 just a little before that. Today, Apple is taking things further with the release of 3A283 for both the aforementioned AirPods.

All iPhone 12 Models Will Ship Without a 120Hz Display; Smallest 5.4-inch Version Will Sport Narrower Notch, Says Famous Analyst

There is no changelog or any documentation which would tell us what this firmware brings with it. But given that tomorrow Apple might be releasing the all-new iOS 14 GM and iPadOS 14 GM, there is a high chance that this firmware release might have something to do with that.

There is no manual way to force the update onto your AirPods, but you can check which version of the firmware you are currently running. You can do that by first connecting your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad, and then navigating to Settings > General > About > AirPods. Over here, have a quick glance at the firmware version and you’ll know whether you are running the newest version or the one before that. Again, there is no manual way to force the update onto the AirPods. It just happens. Leave the AirPods connected for a while and if you are super lucky the update will install instantly.