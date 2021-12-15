AIDA64 v6.60 Adds Support For Intel Raptor Lake CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU

FinalWire Ltd., creators of AIDA64 diagnostic and benchmarking software for consumer and professional level use, releases version 6.60 of their Extreme, Engineer, Business, and Network Audit software packages.

The current software titles currently updated are:

AIDA64 Extreme 6.60 software, a streamlined diagnostic and benchmarking tool for home users

AIDA64 Engineer 6.60 software, a professional diagnostic and benchmarking solution for corporate IT technicians and engineers

AIDA64 Business 6.60 software, an essential network management solution for small and medium scale enterprises

AIDA64 Network Audit 6.60 software, a dedicated network audit toolset to collect and manage corporate network inventories

Within this latest batch of updates for FinalWire Ltd.'s software, the latest AIDA64 update introduces newly optimized benchmarks for the Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake family of processors, as well as improvements for DDR5 memory modules and XMP 3.0 memory profiles. Along with improvements on Intel's newest line and new DDR5 memory technology, the newest update offers support for the latest AMD and Intel CPU platforms, and the new graphics and GPU computing technologies by both AMD and NVIDIA.

New features & improvements

AVX-512 and AVX2 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors

Improved support for Intel Raptor Lake CPU and DDR5 memory modules

Support for DDR5 XMP 3.0 memory profiles

Preliminary support for Intel Meteor Lake CPU

GPU details for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop

What’s new since AIDA64 v6.00

Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 support

SHA3-512 cryptographic hash benchmark utilizing AVX, AVX2 and AVX-512

AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Ice Lake, Rocket Lake, Tiger Lake processors

AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD 4700S Cardinal CPU

AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Zen 2 Matisse and Renoir processors

AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Zen 3 Vermeer and Cezanne processors

AVX accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for Zhaoxin ZX-C+, Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-5000, KaiXian KX-6000 processors

SSE4 optimized 64-bit benchmarks for Intel Lakefield SoC

Further optimized SHA3-512 cryptographic hash benchmark

Enhanced support for AMD Epyc 7003 “Milan” CPU

Art.Lebedev Optimus Popularis, BeadaPanel, Elgato Stream Deck, EVGA Z10 RGB, Matrix Orbital EVE3, Matrix Orbital EVE4, VoCore LCD display support

SteelSeries Apex 5, Apex 7, Apex 7 TKL, Apex Pro, Apex Pro TKL, Rival 710 OLED display support

Monitoring of Corsair H60i, H100i, H100i Platinum, H115i, H115i Platinum, H150i RGB Pro XT liquid coolers

NZXT Kraken X53, X63, X73, Z63, Z73 sensor support

NZXT Smart Device sensor support

Enhanced RGB LED monitoring module

Cooler Master MP750 RGB LED mousepad support

Aqua Computer High Flow Next, Aqua Computer LeakShield, Aqua Computer Octo, Corsair Obsidian 1000D, EVGA iCX2, EVGA iCX3, Farbwerk 360, NZXT GRID+ V3 sensor support

Full support for Hygon C86 Mukti/Dhyana CPU

Improved support for processors with 64 or more cores

Improved support for 3rd generation AMD Threadripper processors

Improved support for Intel Alder Lake, Comet Lake and Ice Lake CPUs

Improvements for AMD A520, B550, X570 chipset based motherboards

Support for PCI Express 4.0 controllers and devices

Enhanced support for LGA-1200 and LGA-1700 motherboards

Advanced support for LSI RAID controllers

NVMe 1.4 support

OpenCL 3.0 support

SMBIOS 3.4.0 support

Support for VMware Workstation v16

Ramaxel AM620 and AV310 SSD support

GPU details for AMD Radeon Pro W5500, Radeon RX 590 GME, Radeon RX 5500, Radeon RX 5600 XT, Radeon RX 5700, Radeon RX 6600,

Radeon RX 6700, Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6900, Radeon VII Series

GPU details for NVIDIA GeForce GT 1010, GeForce GTX 1600, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, GeForce MX330, GeForce MX350, GeForce MX450, GeForce

RTX 2000 Super, GeForce RTX 2060 Series, GeForce RTX 3000 Series

Fixed handling of per-core HyperThreading (Intel Comet Lake-S)

Fixed lockup at startup on systems with multiple CPU groups

Retired SHA1 and VP8 benchmarks

You can download the latest AIDA64 here.