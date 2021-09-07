Ahead of iPhone 13 Event, Apple’s FCC Filing Shows a Revised MagSafe Charger

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series later this month and we are still waiting for the company to send out invites for the event. The company is planning to implement major changes and it would not be restricted to the iPhone. A new FCC filing from Apple reveals that it is working on a revised version of the MagSafe charger. Scroll down to see more details on the subject.

Apple Might Be Working on New MagSafe Charger and Accessories for iPhone 13

According to Dave Zatz, the new MagSafe charger spotted in the FCC filming holds the model number A2548 while the one introduced alongside the iPhone 12 series is model A2140 (via 9to5mac). The test unit of the new MagSafe charger was sent to the FCC by Apple on August 13, 2021, which is less than a month ago. However, upon closer inspection, it is very hard to tell if the new MagSafe charger is any different from the current version.

Apple Products May See an Undisclosed Price Increase Thanks to Rising Chip Costs

Apple usually updates the part numbers due to very minute changes but on the outside, the variations are not even noticeable. However, the documents suggest that the iPhones with model numbers A2341, A2172, A2171, and A2342 are "Legacy Phone" units - or the entire iPhone 12 lineup to be exact. In addition, the document also suggests that the charger was tested with four unidentified "Legacy Phone" units. Henceforth, we can speculate that the company might have used the forthcoming iPhone 13 models to test the MagSafe charger.

It was previously rumored that the iPhone 13 series will feature stronger MagSafe magnets. If it turns out to be true, we can expect Apple to announce new MagSafe accessories for the stronger MagSafe magnets on the iPhone 13 series. Apple's iPhone 13 events are expected to arrive today with the time and date of the event.

We will share more details on the new MagSafe charger as soon as we have further information on the subject. Share your views regarding the subject in the comments down below.